Kevin Costner’s ‘Horizon’ Teaser Will Make ‘Yellowstone’ Fans Happy

Kevin Costner may no longer be part of Paramount Network‘s Yellowstone, but fans will get to see him in the upcoming four-part movie series Horizon: An American Saga, the first part of which is scheduled for release on June 28, 2024.

A new teaser (watch below) for the Warner Bros. feature sees Costner riding a horse across an open range before turning around and firing several bullets towards the camera.

According to the official synopsis, Horizon explores the lure of the Old West and how it was won—and lost—through the blood, sweat, and tears of many. Across four films, it will span the four years of the Civil War, from 1861 to 1865, taking audiences on an emotional journey across a country at war with itself.

In addition to starring, Costner also directs the movies, which will be released in four parts. Part 1 will arrive in theaters on June 28, 2024, with Part 2 dropping shortly after on August 16, 2024.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

According to The Hollywood Reporter, production on Part 3 and Part 4 is not believed to have started as of yet, but the films are expected for a 2025 release.

Alongside Costner, the film(s) also stars Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Jena Malone, Abbey Lee, Michael Rooker, Danny Huston, Luke Wilson, Isabelle Fuhrman, Jeff Fahey, Will Patton, Tatanka Means, Owen Crow Shoe, Ella Hunt, and Jamie Campbell Bower.

It was announced in June that Yellowstone would end after the second half of its upcoming fifth season. This came after Costner’s alleged falling out with the show’s producers and his decision to depart the series. The hit Western drama will be replaced with a sequel series starring Matthew McConaughey.

Horizon marks the first film Costner has directed since 2003’s Open Range. He previously directed The Postman (1997) and Dances With Wolves (1990), the latter of which earned Costner the Oscar for Best Director and Best Picture. All of the films, much like Horizon, were Westerns.

Fans seem excited about the upcoming films, with one YouTube commenter writing, “I’ve been waiting for this for so long. I trust Kevin Costner to deliver ten fold!!”

Another called Costner “the last true Western star.”

“I wish Kevin Costner did a Yellowstone sixth and final season but I’m glad he’s doing this movie as director since 2003,” said another.

“I’m so excited to see this movie! It sucks that Kevin Costner left Yellowstone for this, but that show is kinda falling apart. So I don’t really blame him,” wrote another commenter.

Horizon, Part 1, June 28, 2024, Theatres

Horizon, Part 2, August 16, 2024, Theatres

