‘Magnum P.I.’ Boss Warns Magnum & Higgins ‘May Not Be As in Sync As They Thought’

Magnum P.I. has returned for the second half of its fifth (and last) season, and it kicked off with an episode that featured a major moment for central couple Magnum (Jay Hernandez) and Higgins (Perdita Weeks), plus possibilities for TC (Stephen Hill) and Rick (Zachary Knighton).

Higgins thought she might be pregnant in the midseason premiere, but by the end of it, she had confirmation she wasn’t. Still, Magnum said “I love you” first, and she returned the sentiment. “The ‘I love you’s were a big step for both of them given their romantic histories. Both have obviously been hurt. So this is a big step for them,” showrunner Eric Guggenheim tells TV Insider.

But, he cautions, “Now that they’ve said it, things are getting more serious. Their relationship will continue to progress and deepen, but they’re going to discover that they may not be as in sync as they thought.”

Meanwhile, TC’s recovering after being shot, and he got a bit of hope when his toe twitched at the end of the midseason premiere. However, just because that seemed like good news doesn’t mean it necessarily is, and we don’t yet know what his recovery might look like or how long it will be.

“It’s going to be a real struggle,” Guggenheim confirms. “We didn’t want to see TC up and around in the next episode. That’s just not realistic. What happened to him was traumatic, and the road ahead is going to be rough, and there will be setbacks. We’re also going to see TC push people away out of anger and frustration with his lack of progress. The guy who always has his friends’ backs now needs help, but it’s going to be hard for him to accept that.”

Elsewhere, Rick met a woman at the marina, Piper, who hadn’t had the best experience at his bar … before he owned it. He tried to convince her to give it another chance, and she did show up at the end, suggesting there could be something going forward. But Suzy (Betsy Phillips) is always going to be part of his life. So what’s next?

“Poor Rick is trying to make peace with the fact that there doesn’t seem to be a future for him and Suzy,” the showrunner teases. “He’s trying to move on, but it’s not easy. He’s still in love with her. And it’s not like he can just shut her out.”

And time is running out for all of that…

