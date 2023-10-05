2024 CMT Music Awards Date Set — How to Watch on CBS & Paramount+

A big night for country music is back on CBS and in Austin, Texas for the 2024 show.

The 2024 CMT Music Awards will return live from the Moody Center on Sunday, April 7, 2024, at 8/7c. The three-hour event will air on CBS and be available to stream live and on demand via Paramount+ with Showtime. (While Paramount+ Essential subscribers won’t be able to stream the show live, they will be able to access is the next day on-demand.)

The awards show is back on CBS for the third consecutive year following record-setting 2023 ratings. In 2023, the CMT Music Awards scored its biggest audience ever, with 6.18 million viewers tuning in for the broadcast. Additional details about the 2024 event will be released at a later date.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring the CMT Music Awards on CBS back to Austin in 2024! From the electrifying, sold-out Moody Center crowd to fans packing the streets for our outdoor Congress stage, and Bevo himself walking the Red Carpet, our Texas-sized welcome proved to be one of our biggest and most unforgettable shows yet,” CMT Music Awards executive producers Margaret Comeaux, John Hamlin, and Leslie Fram said in a statement. “We’re thankful to our incredible partners at Moody Center and with the City of Austin and are thrilled to bring CMT’s signature blend of world premieres, genre-blending surprises and once-in-a-lifetime collaborations back this April!”

Added Austin Mayor Kirk Watson, “The CMT Music Awards are coming back to Austin in 2024, and we couldn’t be more excited. As the ‘Live Music Capital of the World,’ Austin is no stranger to celebrating its vibrant music community and showcasing an eclectic array of musical talents. We’re proud that the CMT Music Awards are returning to Austin, and we can’t wait to welcome artists and visitors to our city.”

The 2023 CMT Music Awards included performances by Kelsea Ballerini (who co-hosted with Kane Brown) and four drag queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Carrie Underwood, Alanis Morissette, Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll, Keith Urban, the Black Crowes, and Darius Rucker. Jelly Roll led winners with three awards on the night.

2024 CMT Music Awards, Live, Sunday, April 7, 2024, 8/7c, CBS and Paramount+ with Showtime