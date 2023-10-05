‘Everyone Else Burns’: Meet England’s Most Religious Family in The CW’s New Apocalypse Comedy (VIDEO)

A wacky family from Manchester, England, is coming to The CW just in time for the apocalypse, and in TV Insider’s exclusive video above, we meet the Lewises.

Everyone Else Burns is a comedy series centered on a strictly religious family who believes the world is on the verge of ending within the decade. The Lewis family consists of patriarch David (Simon Bird), who longs for the church to promote him. Long-suffering Fiona (Kate O’Flynn) hungers for a life beyond sermons and squash. Aaron (Harry Connor) is a model young believer — except his drawings feature the rest of the family burning in hell. And anxious 17-year-old Rachel (Amy James-Kelly) who’s about to fall for someone who could save her social life, but also damn her soul.

The clip above begins with Rachel sleeping in class, and when she’s asked what’s going on, she replies that her father woke her up in the middle of the night for “apocalypse practice.” We then cut to the moment, and the dad, David, with a miner’s hard hat on, screaming, “Terror is neigh!” We see the father asking Elder Samson (Arsher Ali) about sex on behalf of Rachel, we also see a drunken Fiona opening the door, pretending not to be inebriated, and their son Aaron painting a picture of his father burning in hell. When the father asks if that is a jacuzzi he’s in, his son just softly nods, “No.”

Everyone Else Burns serves as U.K. Channel 4’s biggest comedy launch since 2018. This program will likely connect with the American audience’s fondness for British entertainment, particularly those who enjoy witty and clever comedies featuring hilarious one-liners.

Everyone Else Burns, Series Premiere, Thursday, October 26, 9:30/8:30 c, The CW