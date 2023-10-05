Like Sands Through the Hourglass… Subscribe to our Days of our Lives Newsletter:

DAYS fans, the annual must-see event in Los Angeles is back in just a couple short weeks, and TV Insider has all the exclusive details.

The stars of Days of our Lives will once again be coming together for the annual “Days of Days” fan event, returning to L.A. LIVE for the second year in a row, on Saturday, October 21 at Peacock Place (formerly known as Xbox Plaza) in Los Angeles. The celebration of one of television’s most iconic daytime series begins at 10am PT and includes the opportunity to meet their favorite cast members in person as well as participate in autograph signings, a Q&A session with the cast, and much more throughout the day. It will be hosted by actor Tony Moor, who played Terrence in Beyond Salem Chapter 2 and recaps each week’s DAYS episodes on the Dishin’ Days podcast.

Watch a fun video from two of the stars attending this year, Deidre Hall (Dr. Marlena Evans) and Greg Rikaart (Leo Stark) above.

“I was in the pet store and was approached by 2 women who were very excited to attend DOD this year. It reminded me what a joy it is to finally be face to face with the people who welcome us into their homes every day,” Hall tells TV Insider.

In addition to Hall and Rikaart, the confirmed list of Days of our Lives stars attending “Day of Days” in 2023 is: Abigail Klein (Stephanie Johnson), Billy Flynn (Chad DiMera), Brandon Barash (Stefan DiMera), Bryan Dattilo (Lucas Horton), Carson Boatman (Johnny DiMera), Dan Feuerriegel (EJ DiMera), Drake Hogestyn (John Black), Elia Cantu (Det. Jada Hunter), Emily O’Brien (Gwen Rizczech), Eric Martsolf (Brady Black), Galen Gering (Commissioner Rafe Hernandez), Jackee Harry (Mayor Paulina Price), James (Jim) Reynolds (Abe Carver), Linsey Godfrey (Dr. Sarah Horton), Lucas Adams (Dr. Tripp Johnson), Paul Telfer (Xander Cook), Peter Porte (Dimitri Von Leuschner), Raven Bowens (Chanel Dupree), Remington Hoffman (Li Shin), Robert Scott Wilson (Alex Kiriakis), Stacy Haiduk (Kristen DiMera), Stephen Nichols (Steve Johnson), Tamara Braun (Ava Vitali), Victoria Grace (Wendy Shin), and Wally Kurth (Justin Kiriakis). Remember, this is subject to change.

Check out the Days Facebook page and RSVP for “Day of Days” 2023 at www.peacockdayofdays.com.

Day of Days Event, Saturday, October 21, Peacock Place in Los Angeles

Days of our Lives, Streaming Now, Peacock