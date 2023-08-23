Like Sands Through the Hourglass… Subscribe to our Days of our Lives Newsletter:

In 1973, Suzanne Rogers debuted on Days of our Lives as Maggie Simmons, an orphaned young farm woman, who was crippled. She became the love interest of amnesiac Mickey Horton (John Clarke) and, later, his wife.

Over the decades, Maggie regained her ability to walk unassisted, lost custody of one daughter (Janice, played by Martha Nix), adopted another (Melissa, played by Lisa Trussel), and gave birth to yet another (Sarah, played by Linsey Godfrey). Also, she discovered a son she never knew she had in Daniel (Shawn Christian).

Rogers won the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in 1978, the inaugural year of category. The actress left DAYS in 1984 after being diagnosed with myasthenia gravis, a chronic autoimmune, neuromuscular condition that Lucious Lyon (Terrence Howard) also had on Empire.

Rogers returned to DAYS a year later. In 2003, she fell victim to a cast purge when yet another serial killer swept through Salem. Also, fortunately, Maggie and all the other “decedents” got better. In 2010, DAYS wrote Mickey’s passing into the show, leaving Maggie a widow. She found love again with the powerful Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston, who died late last year). The show tapes several months ahead so writing in Victor’s death coincided with Rogers’ 50th anniversary with DAYS this month (August 15).

TV Insider chatted with the actress about highlights from over the last five decades, including Maggie’s life with Victor.

Congratulations on 50 years on DAYS!

Suzanne Rogers: Thank you. I can’t believe it’s been 50 years. I’m honored and touched to still be on the show.

They recently showed the scene of Mickey giving Maggie the red shoes when she was in the hospital. What was the significance of those shoes?

Those shoes gave her the hope that someday she’d walk on her own again. After Maggie had her operation, she wasn’t sure if Mickey would leave her or not. Seeing the shoes made her realize that he wanted her to get well. He promised to take her out dancing in her red shoes. After Mickey gave them to her, Maggie realized he might not leave her.

Some viewers could relate to Maggie’s insecurities. She conquered her fears, which could help viewers do the same.

Yes. Viewers might say, “I’ll look at my situation with hope – just like Maggie did hers.” I think we had more hope in those days. We’re not as open with each other as we could be. People are more closed off today.

You’re not on social media much, if at all.

I’m balking at social media. I want to talk to people on the phone, write someone a letter, or watch TV on my television. I know it’s what the world is doing. I also think there’s not as much kindness anymore. There really isn’t. That’s what I’ve fought for on this show. I want to keep Maggie’s kindness yet she’ll also nail someone if they’re being rude and she’ll put them in their place. She has to have empathy and kindness but…

Kindness doesn’t mean weakness.

No. Absolutely, not!

Your anniversary episode showed the stove fire and how Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) was burned. That was powerful! It led to her being scarred, her and Doug (Bill Hayes) divorcing… This was referenced when Julie came over to console Maggie over Victor.

My friendship with Susan and Bill goes back pretty far. Before I was cast on DAYS, Bill and Susan had come to see me in Follies at the Schubert Theatre [in 1972], which I didn’t know until I got on the show. When I did, Bill said to me, “We know who you are. We saw you in Follies.” There’s been a friendship with the three of us since my first day.

Susan and I celebrate our birthdays together in July. There used to be four of us on the show and we’d celebrate our birthdays – Lanna Saunders [ex-Marie], Mary Frann [ex-Amanda], Susan, and myself. We’d go out to so many different places and have a wonderful time. That was lovely and brought us closer together. We experienced life together both on and off screen.

[Susan and I] didn’t have a lot of scenes together when I first started on the show. She was in a whole different storyline. She was in Salem. Maggie was out in Brookville [on her farm]. When Julie visited and the stove blew up, I thought this [destroyed] Maggie’s first chance of having a friend. That brought Maggie and Julie closer in an odd sort of way. I was scared to death that day. They did my clothes in this fire retardant [solution]. This is going to be a real fire! You have to hold your breath. When I was rolling [the stunt woman] up in the rug, I thought, “Oh, my God!” The ordeal eventually brought Maggie and Julie closer together.

Did you know that Maggie and other killed off characters in 2003 and 2004 would be coming back, that their deaths were all a DiMera hoax?

No. I didn’t. I had just brought my mother out here [from the East Coast]. My father had passed away. I added onto my house to make it big enough for her. Then, this happened. I thought, “I’m going to lose my house.”

One day, the phone rang. Someone from the show asked me to come to the office the next day. I thought, “Wait a minute. Tomorrow is April 1 – April Fool’s Day.” My Mom said, “Well, you’ve got to go. You never know.” I went. They brought me into this room with a long table, and all these chairs were around it. The first person I saw come in was Jim Reynolds [Abe]. I asked, “What’s this all about?” Then, Thaao [Penghlis, Tony] and Bill Hayes and everyone else who had been killed off came in. Everyone but Frances [Reid, Alice] was there. She met us over at the set. Ken [Corday, executive producer] said, “You’re not gone.” There was this big sigh of relief. We all walked over to the stage and Ken introduced us all as the “new” cast members. He brought us out on by one as we had left the show. Everyone was stunned. It was shocking and exciting.

Maggie marrying Victor didn’t exclude her from family Horton gatherings like when the family gathers to hang ornaments on the Christmas tree.

Maggie’s is still there and is included. I didn’t know what might happen to Maggie after Mickey passed away. The fact that the character stayed on and got another attachment to Victor was lovely.

What was it like working with John?

He was a consummate actor. He’d come in in the morning, and we’d work on scenes. It all changed during Covid. We couldn’t rehearse [in person]. But we’d run lines [over video chats] and then, we would go to set. I always felt safe with him. He was always there, professionally. He was just great. We’d talk – not about anything in particular. He was very quiet in a way.

Do you have any special shoutouts to the fans, to the show, for all the support over the last 50 years?

Ken [Corday] has been my champion from the beginning because of his mom [Betty Corday, who cast me]. I owe every year of my life on that show to either Betty or Ken — mostly Ken because he’s been with me the longest. When I was in the hospital for nearly three months, he sent me flowers when I was able to have them. He’s thoughtful. I couldn’t ask for a better boss.

I liked Frances [Reid, ex-Alice] very much. She was strong and opinionated. Her advice to me was always be prepared and never keep anyone waiting. Mac [Macdonald Carey, ex-Tom] did a little dance for me the day I met him. Not long before he died, I brought him a photo of Mac, Frances, John Clarke, and myself in a frame. Those are my memories.

And to the fans… [Starts to well up] You’re going to make me cry. It was the support of the fans that got me through the myasthenia, and the uproar from the fans after Maggie was killed, I feel, helped bring me back. The fans have been as kind to me as I, as Maggie, has tried to be to other characters. They have made my life better.

Days of our Lives, Streams Weekdays, Peacock