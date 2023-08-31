Hallmark’s October Movie Slate Features New ‘Hannah Swensen’ & More

Hallmark‘s October movie lineup is fully stacked with a new Hannah Swensen mystery and more among the slate.

Along with the return of Alison Sweeney and Cameron Mathison for the fan-favorite movie franchise, the schedule shared by TV Line also features familiar faces such as Nikki DeLoach and Andrew Walker, who return for a new chapter in the Curious Caterer series. Below, get a peek at the new movie titles heading to Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries this October.

A Zest for Death: A Hannah Swensen Mystery (Friday, October 6, 9/8c, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)

It’s a family affair for Hannah Swensen (Sweeney), who takes on a fresh mystery when her mother, Delores, discovers the dead body of a regular Cookie Jar customer while house-hunting for Hannah’s sister Michelle (Tess Atkins). While Hanah’s convinced that Mike (Mathison) and the Sheriff (Mike Dopud) are focusing on the wrong suspect, the sleuthing becomes a group effort when her other sister, Andrea (Lisa Durupt), pays a visit. Can they uncover the identity of the killer? Only time will tell.

3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Ghost (Saturday, October 7, 8/7c, Hallmark Channel)

In this movie starring Julie Gonzalo, Chris McNally, and Madeleine Arthur, a ghost from the 1920s won’t vacate a home until the lister, Anna, reunites with her ex. The spirit claims they can’t cross over until Anna does so, but will it work?

Curious Caterer: Fatal Vows (Friday, October 13, 9/8c, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)

When Goldy Berry (DeLoach) is hired to cater a big wedding for her romantic interest Tom Schultz’s (Walker) ex Jessamyn Cole (Amanda Khan), things take a turn when the groom Sterling Clearwater (Kareem Malcolm) winds up dead and the bride goes missing. From there, it’s a race against the clock to find Jessamyn before she winds up like Sterling. Complicating it all is the hiring of a new detective with a vendetta against Tom.

Field Day (Saturday, October 14, 8/7c, Hallmark Channel)

The fun film follows moms Jen (Rachel Boston), Marissa (Carmel Amit), and Kelly (Shannon Chan-Kent), who are thrown together to plan the annual Field Day at their children’s school. Together, they will face various challenges, including an unhelpful PTO. The bond these women share unfolds onscreen along with other stories. While Jen is dealing with the loss of her husband, she leans on the school’s PE teacher, Dan (Benjamin Ayres), but could it turn into something more? Tune in to find out.