‘Ladies of the ’80s’ First-Look: Loni Anderson, Donna Mills & More Reunite for Soap-Themed Lifetime Holiday Movie (PHOTOS)

‘Tis the season for a nostalgic treat! Lifetime is bringing soap legends Loni Anderson, Donna Mills, Morgan Fairchild, Linda Gray, and Nicollette Sheridan together for a holiday romp that’s sure to please. And TV Insider has the exclusive first look at the gals of Ladies of the ’80s: A Divas Christmas in the photos above and below.

In the flick, premiering this December as the tentpole of Lifetime’s holiday movie slate, Anderson, Mills, Fairchild, Gray, and Sheridan play former soap opera stars who have been called back to their former (fictional) series, The Great Lakes, for a special Christmas episode. Filmed earlier this year, the movie follows the five soap opera divas readying for a reunion show who take on playing cupid during Christmas to bring together their director, Emma (Taylor Ann Thompson), and producer, Logan (Travis Burns), as they all learn the meaning of true Christmas spirit.

The soap reunion happened on set of the Lifetime movie as well, as Mills and Sheridan worked together on Knots Landing and Fairchild and Sheridan were both in Paper Dolls. Christopher Atkins, an ’80s heartthrob, also stars in the TV movie, marking a Dallas reunion for him and Gray. Anderson is known for her work on WKRP in Cincinnati. See the five divas together in the photo above, and check out Mills and Anderson in a scene from the movie below.

“‘Twas the week before Christmas and all through the house, not a creature was stirring, except for five talented daytime divas who are ready for their close up,” the movie description teases. “It’s the last week of the popular daytime soap, The Great Lakes and all the beloved divas are being brought back for one last hurrah.”

“Their reunion is soapier than the show itself, but their hijinks together breathe new life back into the soap and nurture new romance into the lives of their younger producer, Logan, and director, Emma,” the synopsis continues. “With the help of all five divas’ expertise in love, makeovers, and a little Christmas magic, they’re able to bring the young couple together. Through the bickering and old feuds, the women learn that the spirit of Christmas is one of giving and forgiving, and that the magic of Christmas — and show business — never ends when you are surrounded by family and friends.”

Patrika Darbo, Alex Mapa, and Chloe Mills (Mills’ daughter) also star in Ladies of the ’80s. Lifetime’s full It’s a Wonderful Lifetime holiday movie slate will be announced in the coming weeks.

Ladies of the ’80s: A Divas Christmas, Original Movie Premiere, December 2023, Lifetime