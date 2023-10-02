Whoopi Goldberg Blasts ‘The View’ Co-Hosts For Talking About Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce

Whoopi Goldberg took her fellow co-hosts to task during the Monday, October 2 episode of The View when the ladies decided to speak on the very publicized relationship gossip between Taylor Swift and NFL player Travis Kelce. Since it’s such a hot topic, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Ana Navarro began speaking about Swift’s appearance at yet another Kansas City Chiefs game over the weekend. Now that she’s shown a “newfound interest in the NFL,” Goldberg asked why it was “so extraordinary.”

“Because it’s Taylor Swift! The two games she’s showed up on, the Kansas City people have won. I wish she’d start dating a Dolphins player,” Navarro said. “This is not my cup of tea but I’m very impressed with Taylor Swift and Beyoncé and what the two of them have achieved. Between the two of them, they’re having an economic impact of almost $10 billion on the global economy.”

Although Navarro attempted to give the singer props for getting fans to register to vote and having her team create buzz over her alleged relationship, Griffin, a “self-appointed Swiftie,” wanted to know more about the pair’s ship name potentially being “Traylor.”

Although the hosts began moving on to different topics, Goldberg insisted, “What about the football?” Finally, Sunny Hostin admitted, “The reason no one’s answering your question is because we don’t really care about the football.”

That’s when Goldberg got worked up.

“So here’s my response to that: then why did we pick this to talk about?” she retorted. “Unfortunately for me, I have to say all of this stuff. I’m expected to say what it’s based on. This is why it becomes a problem. Nobody wants to talk about [football]. They want to talk about Taylor Swift.”

“I love Taylor. She’s great,” Goldberg assured, “I’m watching football whether she’s participating or not. I would never have brought this up.”

When Hostin explained people care for the potential of Swift writing a song about the athlete once their fling ends, Whoopi said “I don’t care! You actually act like I care,” she snapped, before adding, “Taylor, do your thing. We’ll talk about you another day.”

Whoopi Goldberg scolded the women of #TheView for choosing to talk about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

