What’s Coming & Going From Netflix in September 2023

Netflix has an exciting content lineup for its September library as returning favorites fill the slate alongside new and old, reliable titles.

Among the must-see originals are Sex Education‘s final season, Virgin River‘s latest outing, Disenchantment‘s fifth chapter, and Castlevania: Nocturne. Plus, scratch the rom-com itch with films like Love at First Sight, starring White Lotus actress Haley Lu Richardson, or the Sam Heuhgan-led Love Again. And if you’re in the market for something a bit more serious, the wartime series Band of Brothers offers a dose of TV nostalgia alongside its 2010 follow-up companion series The Pacific with both arriving September 15.

Scroll down for the full breakdown of what’s coming and going from the platform this September, and let us know what you’ll be streaming in the comments section.

Available This Month on Netflix:

September TBA

The Devil’s Plan — NETFLIX SERIES

Ice Cold: Murder, Coffee and Jessica Wongso — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Song of the Bandits — NETFLIX SERIES

Vasco Rossi: Living It — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar — NETFLIX FILM

September 1

A Day and a Half — NETFLIX FILM

Disenchantment: Part 5 — NETFLIX SERIES

Friday Night Plan — NETFLIX FILM

Happy Ending — NETFLIX FILM

Love Is Blind: After the Altar: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES

8 Mile

Arrival

Baby Mama

Couples Retreat

Fast Times at Ridgemont High

Fences

Field of Dreams

Hacksaw Ridge

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

Kung Fu Panda 2

Land of the Lost

Matilda

Miss Congeniality

National Security

One Piece Adventure of Nebulandia

One Piece Episode of East blue – Luffy and His Four Crewmates’ Great Adventure

One Piece Episode of Skypiea

One Piece Film: Gold

One Piece Heart of Gold

One Piece: 3D2Y – Overcome Ace’s Death! Luffy’s Vow to His Friends

Public Enemies

S.W.A.T.: Season 6

Stand by Me

Superbad

U-571

Up in the Air

Vice

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit

Woody Woodpecker

September 2

Love Again

September 3



Crank

Crank 2: High Voltage



Is She the Wolf? — NETFLIX SERIES

September 5

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues

Shane Gillis: Beautiful Dogs — NETFLIX COMEDY

September 6

6ixtynin9 The Series — NETFLIX SERIES

Infamy — NETFLIX SERIES

Predators — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Reporting for Duty — NETFLIX SERIES

Scout’s Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Tahir’s House — NETFLIX SERIES

September 7

Dear Child — NETFLIX SERIES

GAMERA – Rebirth — NETFLIX ANIME

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Top Boy: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

Virgin River: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES

What If — NETFLIX FILM

September 8

A Time Called You — NETFLIX SERIES

Burning Body — NETFLIX SERIES

Pokemon: To be a Pokemon Master: Ultimate Journeys: The Series: Part 1 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Rosa Peral’s Tapes — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Selling The OC: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Spy Ops — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

September 12

Glow Up: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES

Michelle Wolf: It’s Great to Be Here — NETFLIX COMEDY

The Wolf of Wall Street

September 13

Class Act — NETFLIX SERIES

Freestyle — NETFLIX FILM

Wrestlers — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

September 14

Barbie – A Touch of Magic: Season 1

Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction — NETFLIX FILM

Once Upon a Crime — NETFLIX FILM

Thursday’s Windows — NETFLIX SERIES

September 15

Ancient Aliens: Seasons 6-7

Band of Brothers

The Club: Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

El Conde — NETFLIX FILM

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 7 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Intervention: Season 22

Love at First Sight — NETFLIX FILM

Miseducation — NETFLIX SERIES

The Pacific

Surviving Summer: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Wipeout Part 1

September 16

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2

September 18

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 5 — NETFLIX FAMILY

September 19

Kountry Wayne: A Woman’s Prayer — NETFLIX COMEDY

The Saint of Second Chances — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

September 20

Hard Broken — NETFLIX SERIES

New Amsterdam: Season 5

September 21

KENGAN ASHURA: Season 2 — NETFLIX ANIME

Scissor Seven: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES

Sex Education: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES

September 22

The Black Book — NETFLIX FILM

How to Deal with a Heartbreak — NETFLIX FILM

Love Is Blind: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES

September 22

Spy Kids: Armageddon — NETFLIX FAMILY

September 25

Little Baby Bum: Music Time — NETFLIX FAMILY

September 26

Who Killed Jill Dando? — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

September 27

Encounters — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Overhaul — NETFLIX FILM

Street Flow 2 — NETFLIX FILM

September 28

Castlevania: Nocturne — NETFLIX SERIES

Love is in the Air — NETFLIX FILM

The Darkness within La Luz del Mundo — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

September 29

Choona — NETFLIX SERIES

Do Not Disturb — NETFLIX FILM

Love Is Blind: Season 5 (New episodes)

Nowhere — NETFLIX FILM

Power Rangers Cosmic Fury — NETFLIX FAMILY

Leaving This Month:

The Debt Collector

Vampire Academy

The Originals: Seasons 1-5

Colette

Intervention: Season 21

Annihilation

60 Days In: Season 3

A League of Their Own

Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Season 1

Clear and Present Danger

Doom

Hatfields & McCoys: Season 1

Kick-Ass

Lawless

Nanny McPhee

Rocky

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

Snow White & the Huntsman

Star Trek

Star Trek Into Darkness

Titanic

Warm Bodies