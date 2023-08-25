What’s Coming & Going From Netflix in September 2023
Netflix has an exciting content lineup for its September library as returning favorites fill the slate alongside new and old, reliable titles.
Among the must-see originals are Sex Education‘s final season, Virgin River‘s latest outing, Disenchantment‘s fifth chapter, and Castlevania: Nocturne. Plus, scratch the rom-com itch with films like Love at First Sight, starring White Lotus actress Haley Lu Richardson, or the Sam Heuhgan-led Love Again. And if you’re in the market for something a bit more serious, the wartime series Band of Brothers offers a dose of TV nostalgia alongside its 2010 follow-up companion series The Pacific with both arriving September 15.
Scroll down for the full breakdown of what’s coming and going from the platform this September, and let us know what you’ll be streaming in the comments section.
Available This Month on Netflix:
September TBA
The Devil’s Plan — NETFLIX SERIES
Ice Cold: Murder, Coffee and Jessica Wongso — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Song of the Bandits — NETFLIX SERIES
Vasco Rossi: Living It — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar — NETFLIX FILM
September 1
A Day and a Half — NETFLIX FILM
Disenchantment: Part 5 — NETFLIX SERIES
Friday Night Plan — NETFLIX FILM
Happy Ending — NETFLIX FILM
Love Is Blind: After the Altar: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES
8 Mile
Arrival
Baby Mama
Couples Retreat
Fast Times at Ridgemont High
Fences
Field of Dreams
Hacksaw Ridge
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
Kung Fu Panda 2
Land of the Lost
Matilda
Miss Congeniality
National Security
One Piece Adventure of Nebulandia
One Piece Episode of East blue – Luffy and His Four Crewmates’ Great Adventure
One Piece Episode of Skypiea
One Piece Film: Gold
One Piece Heart of Gold
One Piece: 3D2Y – Overcome Ace’s Death! Luffy’s Vow to His Friends
Public Enemies
S.W.A.T.: Season 6
Stand by Me
Superbad
U-571
Up in the Air
Vice
Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit
Woody Woodpecker
September 2
Love Again
September 3
Crank
Crank 2: High Voltage
Is She the Wolf? — NETFLIX SERIES
September 5
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues
Shane Gillis: Beautiful Dogs — NETFLIX COMEDY
September 6
6ixtynin9 The Series — NETFLIX SERIES
Infamy — NETFLIX SERIES
Predators — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Reporting for Duty — NETFLIX SERIES
Scout’s Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Tahir’s House — NETFLIX SERIES
September 7
Dear Child — NETFLIX SERIES
GAMERA – Rebirth — NETFLIX ANIME
Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Top Boy: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
Virgin River: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES
What If — NETFLIX FILM
September 8
A Time Called You — NETFLIX SERIES
Burning Body — NETFLIX SERIES
Pokemon: To be a Pokemon Master: Ultimate Journeys: The Series: Part 1 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Rosa Peral’s Tapes — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Selling The OC: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Spy Ops — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
September 12
Glow Up: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES
Michelle Wolf: It’s Great to Be Here — NETFLIX COMEDY
The Wolf of Wall Street
September 13
Class Act — NETFLIX SERIES
Freestyle — NETFLIX FILM
Wrestlers — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
September 14
Barbie – A Touch of Magic: Season 1
Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction — NETFLIX FILM
Once Upon a Crime — NETFLIX FILM
Thursday’s Windows — NETFLIX SERIES
September 15
Ancient Aliens: Seasons 6-7
Band of Brothers
The Club: Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
El Conde — NETFLIX FILM
Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 7 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Intervention: Season 22
Love at First Sight — NETFLIX FILM
Miseducation — NETFLIX SERIES
The Pacific
Surviving Summer: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Wipeout Part 1
September 16
My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2
September 18
My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 5 — NETFLIX FAMILY
September 19
Kountry Wayne: A Woman’s Prayer — NETFLIX COMEDY
The Saint of Second Chances — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
September 20
Hard Broken — NETFLIX SERIES
New Amsterdam: Season 5
September 21
KENGAN ASHURA: Season 2 — NETFLIX ANIME
Scissor Seven: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES
Sex Education: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES
September 22
The Black Book — NETFLIX FILM
How to Deal with a Heartbreak — NETFLIX FILM
Love Is Blind: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES
September 22
Spy Kids: Armageddon — NETFLIX FAMILY
September 25
Little Baby Bum: Music Time — NETFLIX FAMILY
September 26
Who Killed Jill Dando? — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
September 27
Encounters — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Overhaul — NETFLIX FILM
Street Flow 2 — NETFLIX FILM
September 28
Castlevania: Nocturne — NETFLIX SERIES
Love is in the Air — NETFLIX FILM
The Darkness within La Luz del Mundo — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
September 29
Choona — NETFLIX SERIES
Do Not Disturb — NETFLIX FILM
Love Is Blind: Season 5 (New episodes)
Nowhere — NETFLIX FILM
Power Rangers Cosmic Fury — NETFLIX FAMILY
Leaving This Month:
The Debt Collector
Vampire Academy
The Originals: Seasons 1-5
Colette
Intervention: Season 21
Annihilation
60 Days In: Season 3
A League of Their Own
Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Season 1
Clear and Present Danger
Doom
Hatfields & McCoys: Season 1
Kick-Ass
Lawless
Nanny McPhee
Rocky
Rocky II
Rocky III
Rocky IV
Rocky V
Snow White & the Huntsman
Star Trek
Star Trek Into Darkness
Titanic
Warm Bodies