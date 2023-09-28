Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Moves to Disney+ from HBO

Another live event is coming to Disney+.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced that the 2023 Induction ceremony (previously on HBO) will be broadcast live, for the first time, coast to coast on Disney+ from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on Friday, November 3, at 8/7c. It will also be available to stream after the ceremony. Furthermore, ABC will be airing a special with performance highlights and standout moments on Monday, January 1, 2024, at 8/7c.

This year’s inductees are Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, George Michael, Willie Nelson, Rage Against the Machine and The Spinners, along with DJ Kool Herc and Link Wray for Musical Influence, and Chaka Khan, Al Kooper, Bernie Taupin for Musical Excellence, as well as Don Cornelius for the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

The ceremony will include performances and collaborations by Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, Chaka Khan, and Willie Nelson, as well as special guests including Brandi Carlile, Dave Matthews, Elton John, H.E.R., Chris Stapleton, St. Vincent, New Edition, and others. They will celebrate the legacy and influence of the class of 2023, who represent the diversity and vitality that define and illuminate the meaning of rock-and-roll.

“This historic live stream on Disney+ and special on ABC is a testament to the diverse sounds and enduring power of rock and roll,” said John Sykes, chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, in a statement. “Over the last three decades, the annual live Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction has become music’s highest honor, celebrating the artists who’ve defined generations and changed music forever.”

“The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony has been the home to some of the most memorable moments in music history and celebrates the immeasurable impact these artists have had on the industry and culture,” Rob Mills, executive vice president, Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment, Walt Disney Television, added in a statement. “We are so excited to offer audiences a front-row seat when they tune in to Disney+ and ABC.”

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, Streaming Live, Friday, November 3, 8/7c, Disney+ (Highlights Special, Monday, January 1, 2024, 8/7c, ABC)