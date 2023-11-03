‘Willie Nelson’s 90th Birthday Celebration’ Is Coming to CBS & Paramount+

The stars are coming out to celebrate country music legend Willie Nelson for his 90th birthday, with a special show set to air on CBS and Paramount+ on Sunday, December 17.

Recorded earlier this year to celebrate Nelson’s milestone 90th birthday (on April 29), the two-hour special took place in front of a sold-out crowd at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California. The performers included Sheryl Crow, Snoop Dogg, Keith Richards, The Chicks, and Chris Stapleton.

Additional performers included Beck, Gary Clark Jr., Norah Jones, Miranda Lambert, Dave Matthews, George Strait, Nelson’s sons Lukas Nelson and Micah Nelson, and, of course, Nelson himself.

The special will be hosted by Jennifer Garner, Chelsea Handler, Woody Harrelson, Ethan Hawke, Helen Mirren, and Owen Wilson.

Appearing on Thursday’s (November 2) episode of The Late Show, Nelson told host Stephen Colbert, “It was great. A little surreal, of course, but I loved every minute of it.”

The country icon also performed his songs “Whiskey River” and “I Never Cared For You” on the late-night talk show.

“It is the sincere privilege of our lives to have produced these shows celebrating our beloved Willie and to partner with CBS to bring this special to fans around the world,” said Mark Rothbaum and Keith Wortman, the special’s creators and executive producers (per Deadline). “Viewers will now have the chance to sing, and laugh, and cry and experience the joy of this celebration like never before.”

The celebration comes as Nelson is set to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame tonight, Friday, November 3, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. He will be honored alongside Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, George Michael, Rage Against the Machine, and The Spinners.

Fans can watch the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony live on Disney+, coast to coast. It will also be available to stream after the ceremony, plus ABC will air a special with performance highlights and standout moments on Monday, January 1, 2024, at 8/7c.

Willie Nelson’s 90th Birthday Celebration, Sunday, December 17, CBS and Paramount+