A Young Gibbs in ‘NCIS: Origins,’ ‘Family Guy’ Halloween Special ‘English Teacher’ Finale, Barney’s Back

Austin Stowell plays a younger version of iconic NCIS hero Leroy Jethro Gibbs in an origin series narrated by Mark Harmon, the original Gibbs. Hulu presents a special Halloween episode of Family Guy with guest voice Glen Powell. FX’s irreverent English Teacher comedy ends with a surprise birthday party at an Austin, Texas gay bar. Children’s hero Barney the Dinosaur returns in an animated series.

Greg Gayne/CBS

NCIS: Origins

Series Premiere 10/9c

Leroy Jethro Gibbs left the NCIS mothership back in 2021, but Mark Harmon can still be heard (and briefly seen) as narrator of a spinoff recounting his growing pains as a probie at Camp Pendleton in 1991. Austin Stowell plays the younger Gibbs as a stoic and tightly wound Desert Storm veteran, still processing the pain and grief of the murder of his wife and daughter. He’s gung-ho and all business on the job, but also defensive and prickly enough to raise red flags by those who think he isn’t psychologically prepared for the job. Even his dad (Longmire’s Robert Taylor) warns, “You’re not built for that, son,” about his new Navy cop gig at what was then known (though not by many) as NIS. The two-hour opener introduces Gibbs to the team, led by his mentor and protector Mike Franks (Kyle Schmid), as they tackle a case involving sniper shootings that creates tension with an FBI task force.

Michael Yarish / CBS

NCIS

Season Premiere 9/8c

Meanwhile, the original series (itself a spinoff from JAG) carries on into its 22nd season, with a somewhat fragmented team now led by Gary Cole’s Aiden Parker. In the opener, the crew deals with a hostage situation and a missing undercover agent.

Fox

Family Guy

Special 9:30/8:30c

In a streaming exclusive, one of two scheduled Family Guy holiday specials, the Quahog gang celebrates Halloween in typically twisted fashion. Guest voices include Glen Powell (Twisters) as cocky Patrick McCloskey, reigning champ of the town’s Great Pumpkin contest, whom Peter and the gang would like to dethrone, even if it calls for Peter squatting inside Joe’s giant pumpkin. But the real treat is British acting legend Derek Jacobi as the voice of Stewie’s beloved teddy bear Rupert, brought to life in a Frankenstein scenario. The cuddly toy becomes monstrous when Stewie wishes canine pal Brian dead, and Rupert, always playing second to the dog, is more than happy to comply.

Steve Swisher / FX

English Teacher

Season Finale 10/9c

The irreverent comedy starring and created by Brian Jordan Alvarez as Evan Marquez, an openly gay teacher in Austin, Texas, ends its first season on a celebratory note when his ex, Malcolm (Jordan Firstman), arranges a party for Evan’s 35th birthday at a raucous gay bar. He’s surprised, though not entirely pleased, to discover that Malcolm has invited his high-school co-workers to the festivities—including fussy principal Grant Moretti (the hilarious Enrico Colantoni), who does a head count and concludes, “This is officially a school event.” There’s a suggestion of a love triangle when new teacher and former crush Harry (Langston Kerman) shows up, but mostly, it’s a friendly affair. Although I’m not sure what to make of the opening scene, when Evan appears to be awfully flip and dismissive of a nervous student’s request for advice and support as he considers coming out.

Max

Barney’s World

Barney’s back, and this time the friendly purple dinosaur from the late 1980s and ’90s is animated in a new preschool series featuring original music and fantastical adventures in a magical playground. His dino buddies Baby Bop and Billy help Barney guide young kid followers David, Mel and Vivie through life lessons emphasizing positivity, friendship and love for all. Episodes will begin airing Friday on Cartoon Network.

