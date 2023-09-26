‘The Curse’ With Emma Stone & Nathan Fielder Sets Premiere Date at Showtime

Things are about to get sinister at Showtime as they announced the premiere date for its highly-anticipated upcoming series The Curse which will officially debut on Sunday, November 12 at 10pm ET/PT. Meanwhile, catch the debut two days earlier on Friday, November 10 through streaming and on demand with Showtime and Paramount+ with Showtime subscriptions.

Co-created for television by Nathan Fielder and Benny Safdie, they feature in the series alongside Oscar-winning actress Emma Stone. Set to make its world premiere at the 2023 New York Film Festival, The Curse will debut three episodes at the event on October 12, a month before its linear premiere.

Described as a genre-bending series, The Curse explores how an alleged curse disturbs the relationship of a newly married couple as they attempt to conceive a child while also co-starring in their new home-improvement show. Joining in on the fun are guest stars Barkhad Abdi, Corbin Berensen, and Constance Shulman.

Fielder is best known for his shows Nathan for You and HBO‘s hit from last summer, The Rehearsal, both of which blend reality with unique and unusual circumstances. Meanwhile, Safdie has starred in a number of titles ranging from Obi-Wan Kenobi to Christopher Nolan‘s Oppenheimer, but he’s also best known for his directing alongside brother Josh Safdie, with whom he made Uncut Gems and Good Time among others.

Stone won the Oscar for Best Actress in 2017 for her role in La La Land and was nominated two other times for her roles in Birdman and The Favourite. Her previous television credits include the Netflix series Maniac.

The Curse is a co-production between Showtime and A24. Along with co-creating the series, Fielder and Safdie both serve as writers and executive produce the show alongside Stone, Dave McCary, Ali Herting, and Josh Safdie. Meanwhile, Fielder is also attached to the project as a director.

Stay tuned for more on the mysterious project as new details emerge and keep an eye out this November for the premiere date arrival of The Curse.

The Curse, Series Premiere, Sunday, November 12, 10pm ET/PT, Showtime (Friday, November 10 on streaming and on demand)