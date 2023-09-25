“You’re a very talented doctor but also a reckless one,” Dr. Magalie “Mags” LeBlanc (Laurence Leboeuf) tells Dr. Bashir “Bash” Hamed (Hamza Haq). What’s more, she also says, “I don’t trust you.” And that’s when things get interesting in TV Insider’s exclusive first look at the Transplant Season 3 promo ahead of its premiere on October 12 on NBC.

Season 2 ended with him at her door, teasing the possibility of the two of them taking a step forward, and as this promo reveals (it’s not just a kiss!), yes, something is definitely happening between them.

The video also offers a look at the new boss (following Dr. Bishop’s departure), the forward-thinking Dr. Neeta Devi (Rekha Sharma), who has big ideas when it comes to overhauling the emergency department at York Memorial. “Trauma OR is a place for bold action,” she says.

Watch the full promo above for much more.

Transplant Season 3 finds Bash continuing his journey to start over, but each new milestone brings a new challenge. He closely examines who he’s becoming in his adopted country as he pursues Canadian citizenship for himself and his younger sister, Amira (Sirena Gulamgaus). And while he’s still being asked repeatedly to prove himself, he works closely with his colleagues as they move forward after the end of Season 2, which included a helicopter crash that put Dr. Theo Hunter’s (Jim Watson) life in danger.

The medical drama also stars Ayisha Issa as Dr. June Curtis, Torri Higginson as head nurse Claire Malone, and Gord Rand as Dr. Mark Novak.

Creator Joseph Kay serves as showrunner and executive produces with Rachel Langer, Josée Vallée, Jocelyn Deschênes, Bruno Dubé, and Stefan Pleszczynski. The series is produced by Sphere Media in association with CTV and Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Transplant, Season 3 Premiere, Thursday, October 12, 9/8c, NBC