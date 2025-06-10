“There’s a heart waiting, and it’s a perfect match.” Those words, to end the June 5 episode, have the ability to change Mags’ (Laurence Leboeuf) life on Transplant. Now, in the June 12 episode, aptly titled “Heart,” Mags is unsure about her future. After all, this comes just as she’s gotten the fellowship position for which she was in competition with her ex-boyfriend Bash (Hamza Haq).

“It’s a cocktail of emotions right now,” Leboeuf tells TV Insider. “It’s just the best news ever. And then this news, which is great, which is good news, she’s lucky to have been selected for this, but at the same time, it’s very daunting. Also, for her fellowship, it’s information she didn’t tell Devi [Rekha Sharma]. It’s also something that, so is it secret, is it not? What does she do with that? So yeah, it’s a very conflicting next few episodes that we’re going to be a part of, but it’s great to play that.”

This is also a situation where she can’t just react like she normally would. She may need to lean on someone else.

“Mags has always been quite solid in her decision-making process and stuff, but I think she’s going to have to open up a little bit to get some help here because I think one thing she didn’t foresee is maybe her nerves and her feeling a bit vulnerable and fragile in this situation, this reverse situation,” explains Leboeuf. “It’s a bigger deal than anything she’s gone through, so I think she’s going to have to give space a little bit to get some support.”

Of course, there’s also the fact that doctors make the worst patients. After all, they know everything that can go wrong. “Exactly,” the star agrees. “And Mags being the best, she knows.”

Also, in this next episode, Bash goes into shock, causing memory blackouts and putting patients at risk. Plus, June (Ayisha Issa) begins making decisions about parenthood, and Theo (Jim Watson) treats a young patient he met years ago with extreme sensitivities.

Transplant, Thursdays, 8/7c, NBC