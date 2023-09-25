‘The Amazing Race’ Competitor Jody Kelly Dies at 85

The Amazing Race family has lost one of its own as former competitor Jody Kelly has died. The former reality TV contestant was 85 years old.

Competing in the CBS hit series’ 16th season in 2010, Kelly ran the race alongside her then 22-year-old granddaughter Shannon Foster. According to Deadline, Kelly died on September 5 in Bemidji, Minnesota, where she’d been attending a Spanish language immersion camp.

Kelly hailed from Austin, Texas, and her death was initially reported by the Austin American-Statesman, with the paper detailing her sudden but peaceful death.

Born in Ophelia, Alabama in 1938, Kelly was raised in Gainsville, Florida, and spent one year in Wiesbaden, Germany at the end of World War II. She had a PhD in English Literature, which she received from Duke University in 1974. Kelly later taught English at the University of Louisiana for 16 years.

She went on to teach computer science and work as a technical writer, and she developed a vested interest in health-related topics, leading her to publish books such as Feeling Good: Strength Training with Your Significant Elder. She also wrote multiple articles for Austin Fit Magazine, per American-Statesman.

Together with her granddaughter, Kelly made it to the second elimination round of The Amazing Race‘s competition. After her stint on the popular show, Kelly started the business StrengthMobile, which provided physical training for the elderly. Kelly even went on to become a world-class athlete in her 70s, competing in triathlon, aquathlon, and duathlons. She represented Team USA at Worlds in Budapest, London, Cozumel, and Pontevedra, Spain.

Kelly is survived by her children Kate Leith, Kelly Foster, Christy Izmirian (Doug), and Bruce Moore (Jayne), as well as eleven grandchildren including Shannon, eight great-grandchildren, and her brother Bill.

