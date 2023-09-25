‘The Office’ Reboot Reportedly in Works From Original Co-Creator Greg Daniels

Reboots and revivals are all the rage on television, especially in recent years, and we can add another one of the list of those in the works.

Greg Daniels, the original series co-creator who developed The Office for American television, is reportedly on board to do a reboot of the nine-season NBC comedy, according to Puck News, as part of its newsletter about a post-writers’ strike (the two sides have tentatively made a deal) Hollywood. “We’re also about to see a firehose of announcements of projects and castings that have been held back for fear of bad optics or violating guild rules,” Puck noted.

No other details about this Office reboot are available. The long-running mockumentary sitcom, which aired from 2005 to 2013, follows the staff of Dunder-Mifflin, a paper company in Scranton, Pennsylvania. Its cast included Steve Carell, James Spader, Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, B.J. Novak, Melora Hardin, Leslie David Baker, Brian Baumgartner, Kate Flannery, Angela Kinsey, Ed Helms, and Mindy Kaling. It was based on the 2001 BBC series created by Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant (who served as executive producers on the NBC series).

NBC’s The Office won five Emmys, including for Outstanding Comedy Series in 2006 and for Daniels for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series in 2007 for the episode “Gay Witch Hunt,” and was nominated for over 30 more.

Kaling previously said in December 2022 that, via conversation she’d had with the show’s writers, “so much of [The Office] we probably couldn’t make now,” calling it “so inappropriate now.” She also noted, “Tastes have changed, and honestly what offends people has changed so much now. I think that actually is one of the reasons the show is popular, because people feel like there’s something kind of fearless about it or taboo that it talks about on the show.”

This report says that Daniels is working on a reboot, whereas a revival would pick up with the original cast after the first series ended. With so few details available, though that could change soon with the writers’ strike hopefully coming to an end, we’ll have to wait and see if anyone from the NBC series will once again be stepping into the world of The Office.