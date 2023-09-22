The Tribe Has Spoken Subscribe to our Survivor Newsletter:

Survivor returns for its monumental Season 45 on September 27, and in TV Insider’s exclusive clip, which you can view above, host Jeff Probst introduces the new complexities that come with modern Survivor and what to expect with its longer 90-minute episodes every week.

“We have a lot of smart players this year, and they’re smart storytellers,” Probst says. “And now we’ll have time to really get inside their story, where they’re from, what they believe, how they approach the game.” He also explains the first returning player of the modern era, Bruce, who was injured minutes into the previous season. “I lost it; I was crying,” Bruce said, receiving the news. We also hear from a few of the castaways vying for the title of Sole Survivor and the coveted $1 million. “The focus that I have is to give off golden retriever energy. I’m ready to talk to someone. I’m ready to hang out,” says castaway Kaleb Gebrewold.

Then Probst explains, “Trying to play this game alone in the new era is really tough,” citing that the game is more complex now. See what else you can expect in Season 45 in the clip above.

Season 45 begins at an exciting time for the long-running series. Survivor 44 is currently nominated for three Emmys, including Outstanding Reality Competition Program. Season 45 will likely air its finale before the postponed Emmy Awards take place in January 2024.

Survivor typically has a two-hour season premiere. However, the Survivor Season 45 premiere will be 90 minutes like the rest of the episodes. The season can be watched live on CBS. Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers can tune in live and on-demand on Paramount+. For Paramount+ Essential subscribers, the episodes will be available for next-day streaming on the platform.

Survivor, Season 45 Premiere, Wednesday, September 27, 8/7c, CBS