Paramount+ With Showtime Plan Launches With Price Hike

The previously announced Paramount+ with Showtime plan has officially launched with its new price. As of Tuesday, June 27, a Paramount+ with Showtime subscription will cost $11.99 per month, up from $9.99, and the Paramount+ Essential Plan (with ads but without Showtime) will increase from $4.99 to $5.99.

Paramount+ with Showtime was previously called Paramount+ Premium. As announced by Paramount on Tuesday, the Showtime cable channel will retain its name for the time being. Its new title, Paramount+ with Showtime, will take effect later this year, and the standalone Showtime app will shut down for good by the end of 2023.

With this official launch comes newly added Showtime content to the Paramount+ with Showtime (formerly Premium) plan. The platform is hoping this merge will enable seamless discovery between the brands and build overall viewership.

Among the many upcoming Showtime season and series premieres scheduled for Paramount+ with Showtime are Billions, The Chi, The Curse, Fellow Travelers, A Gentleman in Moscow, and The Woman In the Wall. Yellowjackets, Dexter, Your Honor, George & Tammy, and more Showtime originals are also available now.

“By adopting the boundary-pushing programming of Showtime onto our platform, Paramount+ has fortified itself as the ultimate total household destination in streaming,” Tom Ryan, President & CEO, Paramount Streaming, said in a statement. “Together, these powerhouse brands will showcase the breadth and depth of our content offering from across Paramount. At this price point, we’ll put the value of the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan up against any other.”

“From Your Honor to Yellowjackets, Showtime is synonymous with provocative and sophisticated series which, when combined with Paramount+ and the mass appeal of our blockbuster movies and originals, makes for an unparalleled array of content choices for the entire household,” said Chris McCarthy, President & CEO, Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios & Paramount Media Networks.

Both the Paramount+ with Showtime plan and the Paramount+ Essential plan feature Paramount’s collection of exclusive new originals, hit series, marquee franchises, and popular movies from BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures, and the Smithsonian Channel, which are all under the Paramount umbrella. Taylor Sheridan’s shows (Yellowstone, 1883, 1923, Tulsa King, and more), the RuPaul’s Drag Race and Star Trek franchises, the Spongebob Squarepants collection, and more are all available to stream on both plans.