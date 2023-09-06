It’s time to outwit, outplay, and outlast. Survivor returns for its supersized Season 45 on September 27, and CBS has revealed the 18 castaways vying for the title of Sole Survivor and the coveted $1 million. As promised last season, Bruce Perreault is back!

Bruce sustained a head injury in the first challenge of Season 44 that forced him out of the game early. The heartbreaking moment seeing his Survivor dream fizzle out was salved when Jeff Probst confirmed Bruce was invited back for Season 45. He’s clearly thrilled to be back, as shown by his beaming face in the cast gallery below.

For the first time in its 23 years and 652 episodes, Survivor Season 45 will consist of 90-minute episodes weekly (the same goes for The Amazing Race Season 35). Part of what made fans love Season 44 so much was the refocused screen time on player dialogue at the camps. With episodes now double the length, this will undoubtedly continue and perhaps even provide more beach footage than ever before (even with the shortened 26-day format).

“Through longer weekly episodes, Survivor will take a deeper dive into the players’ stories as they’re stranded on the stunning islands of Fiji,” CBS teases.

“Viewers will watch as castaways form a society and adapt to their physical and social surroundings while contending with treacherous new elements and navigating an ever-shifting social game,” the logline continues. “This determined group will be divided into three tribes of six and face a faster, grittier season from the moment they step on the beach. The moral dilemmas and extreme situations will test even the strongest competitor, and the mental and physical challenges require players to constantly evolve their strategies to survive another day.”

Season 45 begins in an exciting time for the long-running series. Survivor 44 is currently nominated for three Emmys, including Outstanding Reality Competition Program. Season 45 will likely air its finale before the postponed Emmy Awards take place in January 2024.

Survivor typically has a two-hour season premiere. The Survivor Season 45 premiere, however, will be 90 minutes like the rest of the episodes. The season can be watched live on CBS. Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers can tune in live and on demand on Paramount+. For Paramount+ Essential subscribers, the episodes will be available for next-day streaming on the platform.

Meet the Survivor Season 45 cast below and be sure to tune in for their Fijian adventure on September 27, followed by the premiere of The Amazing Race.

Survivor, Season 45 Premiere, Wednesday, September 27, 8/7c, CBS