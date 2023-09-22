Leah Remini and Kevin James are looking back fondly on their hit CBS sitcom, The King of Queens, which marked its 25th anniversary on September 21.

The series, which ran for nine seasons between 1998 and 2007, starred James and Remini as Doug and Carrie Heffernan, a working-class couple living in Rego Park, Queens, New York City. It also starred the late Jerry Stiller as Carrie’s father, Arthur Spooner.

“25 years ago today, we aired,” James wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of himself, Remini, and Stiller. “I am so incredibly blessed to have taken this ride with the insanely talented @leahremini and Jerry Stiller. I love you both so much. and thank you to the GREATEST FANS in the world. LOVE YOU!”

Remini also took to social media to pay tribute to the show, writing, “By the time I signed on as Carrie Heffernan, I had been to hundreds of auditions, was cast in many pilots and some short-lived series, and was finally offered The King Of Queens.”

“As soon as production started on season one, I knew I was home, and I am blessed to say I was part of a truly special show that went on for nine seasons and 207 episodes and still lives on successfully in syndication,” she continued.

She went on to praise James and Stiller, along with their “amazing” co-stars Gary Valentine (Danny), Patton Oswalt (Spence), Victor Williams (Deacon), and Nicole Sullivan (Holly).

“They all made me laugh every day,” the People Puzzler host added. “Our gifted guest and recurring cast made the show what it is. Working with the cast, crew, and our awesome and dedicated writers and producers was a dream come true for an actress.”

Remini and James reunited in the 2016 spin-off Kevin Can Wait, which ran for two seasons and ended in 2019. But reruns of King of Queens continue to air on CMT and TV Land to this day, and all nine seasons are streaming on Peacock.

“I want to let you all know that I see the comments where you say that you fall asleep every night to The King of Queens,” Remini stated. “That it got you through a rough day and tough times in your lives, that you laughed for the first time in your day watching us, or that you watch several episodes a day, or that you and your family bond over watching the episodes in syndication.”

She then shared a story from a fan who said they’re “a three-generation King of Queens household: her mom watches it, she watches it, and now her daughter watches it.”

“It means the world to me, and I’m so grateful for this experience that lives on and on,” Remini concluded.

