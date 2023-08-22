People Puzzler is heading into the syndication broadcast fold this fall as Debmar-Mercury clears the Game Show Network series hosted by Leah Remini in more than 90 percent of the U.S.

The game show will make its debut across the country starting Monday, September 11 across Fox, CBS, Nexstar, Scripps, Hearst, Gray, Sinclair, and other networks. The pop culture-focused game is based on iconic People crosswords. The format features 325 episodes from the first three seasons, which aired successfully on the Game Show Network; it is one of its top-rated original series.

“This hit game on GSN makes it a proven performer with over 300 episodes,” said Debmar-Mercury Co-Presidents Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein in a statement. “Having generated strong household ratings and adult 25-54 demos, and offering viewers a fan favorite with Leah as host, People Puzzler has deservedly earned its place on stations’ fall schedules.”

The show will air weeknights across local stations with Fox’s WWOR New York slotting the show in at 6/5c. People Puzzler is produced by Game Show Enterprises, Start Entertainment, and People, a Dotdash Meredith brand that is the largest publisher in the country. The show combines pop culture and fun facts for an entertaining game.

Puzzles in the show are inspired by the crossword puzzles in People. The show pits three contestants against each other for a three-round battle requiring them to put their pop culture knowledge to the test. The competitor with the most points then moves on to the “Fast Puzzle Bonus Round,” with the opportunity to win a cash prize.

Host Remini is best known for her roles on shows like The King of Queens and Kevin Can Wait, and she also served as a judge on the recent season of So You Think You Can Dance.

People Puzzler, Syndication Premiere, Monday, September 11, Check your local listings