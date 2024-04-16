Céline Dion Documentary Premiere Date Revealed & First-Look Image

Céline Dion‘s highly anticipated documentary I Am: Céline Dion is arriving this summer.

Amazon and MGM Studios announced the film is coming to Prime Video, and audiences – near, far, or wherever they are – can stream the documentary globally on June 25.

The documentary will showcase a never-before-seen look into the career and health struggles of the Canadian icon, as its release is set nearly two and half years since the singer publicly shared that she was diagnosed with SPS, or stiff-person syndrome, in 2022. Symptoms of the condition affect the central nervous system and can cause debilitating pain and chronic anxiety.

In the months following her diagnosis, Dion made the difficult decision to cancel her 2023 summer tour dates and reschedule her spring shows to 2024 to focus on her health, marking a crucial moment in the singer’s career and life as she has been touring around the world since 1983.

“All I know is singing,” Dion shared in her video announcement on Instagram. “It’s what I’ve done all my life. And it’s what I love to do the most.”

Now, I Am: Céline Dion not only celebrates her return to the stage (and the screen) but serves as a love letter to her fans, to whom she has attributed much of her strength and success, as she’s worked hard to overcome her condition with trainers, doctors, and her family. Amazon and MGM Studios have also released a first look image of the documentary, featuring Dion holding up a fist in what we can only assume is a moment of triumph and empowerment.

The five-time Grammy winner’s Twitter posted the photo as well, announcing the release date to its followers and marking its spot in all of our calendars.

In recent months, Dion has made increasingly more and more public appearances, including a few NHL games and, most notably, the 2024 Grammys where she surprised audiences everywhere when she presented to the album of the year award to Taylor Swift.

The documentary is directed by Academy Award nominee Irene Taylor and is produced by Tom Mackay, Julie Begey Seureau, and Taylor.

I Am: Céline Dion, Global Streaming Premiere, Tuesday, June 25, Prime Video