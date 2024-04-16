Don’t Miss a Thing! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our FBI Newsletter:

“What could go wrong?” As soon as Scola (John Boyd) asks that question in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the April 16 episode of FBI, we can’t help but think the answer will be that everything will go wrong.

In “Best Laid Plans,” Most Wanted‘s Shantel VanSanten crosses over when Nina’s informant is connected to a case involving the torture and murder of a retired FBI agent working a security job. Scola and Nina then go undercover as a married couple deep in the diamond game as the team tries to find out who’s responsible,

In our clip, Scola joins Nina and Maggie (Missy Peregrym) at a safe house where nothing is as it seems. There’s the hidden safe room. There’s the fake baby. There’s also the fact that some of the money that Scola’s brought is fake, which could be a problem. Watch the full video above for more, including a look at OA (Zeeko Zaki) and Tiff (Katherine Renee Kane).

When it comes to going undercover, “I just loved getting to get into what they would be wearing and the apartment,” Boyd told us.

But that’s not all that’s going on in this episode. “There’s this other conflict of the risk involved; the theme is mitigating the risk in order to have a family,” continues Boyd. “How do two agents decide to do that? We’re obviously on two different pages with it, so it was cool to get to play the subtextual movie inside the movie.”

For VanSanten, “it was definitely a blast going back” to FBI, where she was first introduced as Nina before moving over to Most Wanted as a series regular this season. “Nina has evolved. Being on the Fugitive Task Force has meant more risk for her, but for her, the reward of more risk means that she’s creating a world for Dougie that is better. And where some people may think it’s controversial for Nina to be a mother and then step into a more risky, dangerous role, she knows her capabilities and she also knows the world that she wants to create for her son.”

She adds, “It is such an honor to go back to where Nina was first created and to get to do it again and to see them together on a case and also to be undercover. Nina had an episode where she was a paramedic undercover, but this was working a case to solve it undercover and not just a beat. So that part was really fun. It was taking on a totally different character than our normal selves.”

What are you hoping to see from this undercover op for Scola and Nina? Let us know in the comments section, below.

FBI, Tuesdays, 8/7c, CBS