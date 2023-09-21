Gordon Ramsay ‘Idiot Sandwich’ Show in Works at Fox

Gordon Ramsay is finally cashing in on his iconic “Idiot Sandwich” meme by turning the skit into a show.

In an exclusive from People, the Kitchen Nightmares chef revealed the upcoming Fox series is scheduled to begin filming in November in Las Vegas.

The name originates from a highly memorable and internet-famous incident involving Ramsay, where he sandwiched Julie Chen Moonves‘ face between two slices of bread. “What are you?” he shouts. “An idiot sandwich!” she wearily replies. It’s a classic. Boasting 13 million YouTube views, many fans have interpreted the encounter as authentic. However, Ramsay clarifies that it actually stems from a 2015 parody sketch featured on The Late Late Show with James Corden. For over ten years, Ramsay says the meme has “gone ballistic.”

Ramsay explained more about the series on Instagram Live, sharing that people who want to be on the show must sign an application form. “Are you an Idiot Sandwich? If so, can you prove it to me live?” Ramsay said in the video, before adding, “you don’t need to be a chef to apply.” Included in the application was the description: “The person whose sandwich impresses Chef Ramsay the most, will walk away with a cash prize and the ultimate title, being crowned Gordon Ramsay’s Idiot Sandwich!”

Ramsay said the “idiot sandwich” meme is ever-present during public outings, particularly when he encounters his younger fans.

“Wherever I go, there’s some young kid somewhere that wants to be called an ‘idiot sandwich,’” he says.

Beyond the ongoing references and the recent television show, the meme has taken on a life of its own. In fact, Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen restaurant at Caesars Palace now offers “Idiot Sandwich” earmuffs for sale. “It’s one of the best-selling things in Vegas,” he stated.

Gordon Ramsay

Julie Chen

