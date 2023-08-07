MasterChef is celebrating a major milestone with its August 9 installment as it marks the show’s 250th episode and we have your exclusive first look at the fun ahead.

As the competition series continues to explore the United Tastes of America, host, and judge Chef Gordon Ramsay is joining his fellow culinary giants and judges, Aarón Sánchez and Joe Bastianich in reflecting on MasterChef‘s achievement. First debuting in 2010, the series is currently airing its thirteenth season on Fox.

In the exclusive first-look clip, above, the men are raising a glass to the big episode with an appropriately beautiful cake displaying the number 250. “This year, Masterchef will be celebrating 250 episodes,” Ramsay exclaims at the beginning of the segment, and Basitanich is quick to point out, “I’ve been here since the beginning.” Meanwhile, Sánchez calls the celebration, “epic.”

As they begin to reminisce, Ramsay shares, “I remember back in 2010 when I was launching Season 1. The level of excitement for these amateurs to get catapulted into the professional league was just breathtaking.”

Sánchez remarks on the impact the show has had on aspiring chefs as well, saying, “The most beautiful part of MasterChef is that we mentor, we give valuable lessons throughout this whole process.”

For Bastianich, he says “It’s great to see a show like this grow and evolve as the country’s tendency to becoming more and more foodies has evolved.”

See what other sweet things they’re saying in the full featurette, above, and don’t miss the 250th episode titled, “United Cakes of America,” which sees the remaining home chefs take on their hardest challenge yet by being tasked with recreating an iconic cake.

MasterChef: United Tastes of America, 250th Episode, Wednesday, August 9, Fox