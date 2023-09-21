Alfonso Ribeiro Talks ‘DWTS’ as Show Names Mirrorball After Len Goodman

Don’t Miss All the Twists and Turns! Subscribe to our Dancing With the Stars Newsletter:

Dancing with the Stars is preparing to honor the late judge Len Goodman in its 32nd season which host Alfonso Ribeiro teased ahead of the premiere on September 26.

Speaking to reporters in New York City following the casting announcement on Good Morning America, Ribeiro said, “I can guarantee you that every one of those pros will be making sure that the routines are still designed for Len.” He added that the pros will “be putting in specific steps that Len used to love,” for the upcoming dance routines.

While Ribeiro couldn’t say much about the tribute details for Goodman, he shared, “I do know that they’re looking at doing something… to honor him.”

Some more news about the upcoming tribute to Goodman this season was unveiled by executive producer Conrad Green in an interview with USA Today. Among the biggest was that the mirrorball is getting a makeover and updated name for the former judge.

“The Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy will now be lifted on Dancing with the Stars like the Vince Lombardi trophy is lifted at the Super Bowl,” Green told the outlet. “We wanted to make Len a permanent part of this show, to always remind people the importance he’s had to Dancing with the Stars and how much he meant to all of us.”

The executive producer teased it will be “a really moving moment. Len loves this show and will always be there, looking down on us.”

Remembering Goodman, Green added, “Len always had a twinkle in his eye and a brilliant turn of phrase. He was very fair and knew what he was talking about. The respect he brought made the show stand on its own two feet. The dancers always wanted to know what Len thought of their performance.”

Goodman died earlier this year after a battle with bone cancer and he’ll be missed among the judge’s panel which features returning stars Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli. Catch more of Ribeiro’s thoughts on Season 32 in the video, above, and stay tuned for more news as we approach the premiere.

Dancing with the Stars, Season 32, Tuesday, September 26, 8/7, ABC