Alfonso Ribeiro Teases ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Tribute to Late Len Goodman

Dancing with the Stars returns to ABC (and continues streaming on Disney+) for Season 32 on September 26, and host Alfonso Ribeiro is hinting at some sweet tributes to late judge Len Goodman.

The former Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star appeared at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York City immediately following the season’s casting announcement on Good Morning America, where he told reporters about the plans being implemented to keep Goodman’s memory alive in the fabric of the reality competition.

“I can guarantee you that every one of those pros will be making sure that the routines are still designed for Len,” Ribeiro informed reporters on-site at the event. “I know I’ve talked to a few of them, and they will be putting in specific steps that Len used to love, just to make sure that the content is still there for Len.”

A sweet inclusion, viewers of the fan-favorite competition came to know Goodman as quite the stickler when it came to footwork, but it was all in good fun as famous faces competed for the Mirrorball prize. Goodman appeared on the show as a judge since its first season and continued in his role through Season 31, when he announced he’d be stepping back to spend more time with his family in Great Britain.

While he didn’t appear as a judge in Seasons 21 and 29, he still had a presence on the long-running program. Goodman died in April of this year at the age of 78 from bone cancer.

Although Ribeiro couldn’t say much about what’s in store for the show’s tributes to Goodman, he added, “I do know that they’re looking at doing something. I can’t tell you what it is yet, but we’re going to definitely do something for Len to honor him… I’m sure there won’t be a dry eye in the house. It’ll be amazing. I mean, he was the best,” the host continued.

A former contestant himself, Ribeiro won the competition in Season 19 and performed under Goodman’s judging. Stay tuned for more on the show’s tribute to Len Goodman as Season 32 kicks off this September on ABC and Disney+.

Dancing with the Stars, Season 32 Premiere, Tuesday, September 26, 8/7c, ABC and Disney+