Why There Are 3 ‘Doctor Who’ Season 1s & Where to Watch Each

Since 1963, the British sci-fi series Doctor Who has captivated fans across the world. There have been 39 seasons (and counting!), but that’s where things get a bit wibbly wobbly, timey wimey, to borrow a phrase from The Doctor (and one of the best and most memorable episodes of the series, “Blink”).

The show follows the Doctor, a time lord who travels across space and time in the TARDIS (Time and Relative Dimension in Space), which looks like a police box and is bigger on the inside, with a companion (or several). When the Doctor is fatally wounded, he or she regenerates, changing the physical form and allowing for new leads over the years.

Doctor Who returns for its 14th season since the show was revived in 2005 on May 10, and not only will it be the first full season with Ncuti Gatwa—who has already won us over with one full Christmas special following a surprise appearance in the last of the 60th-anniversary episodes, thanks to a twist in regeneration—but it will also once again be labeled Season 1.

And so to help you keep it all straight—and so you go to the right place to rewatch the Doctor or season(s) you’re looking for—we’re breaking down which Doctors are in which groups of seasons and where to watch each below.

1963-1989: Seasons 1-26, First through Seventh Doctors

Doctor Who first premiered in 1963, with William Hartnell as the First Doctor, for the first three seasons. Patrick Troughton then took over through Season 6 as the Second Doctor. Jon Pertwee‘s Third Doctor featured across Seasons 7-11, followed by Tom Baker‘s Fourth Doctor for Seasons 12-18. Seasons 19-21 were led by Peter Davison‘s Fifth Doctor. For the next two seasons, Colin Baker played the Sixth Doctor. And to wrap up the first run of the series, Sylvester McCoy played the Seventh Doctor through Season 26. These “Classic Doctor Who” episodes are available to stream on Britbox and Tubi.

1996: TV Movie, Eighth Doctor

Paul McGann played the Eighth Doctor in a TV movie in 1996. It is not currently available to stream.

2005-2021: Seasons 1-13, Ninth through Thirteenth Doctors

It was in 2005 that Doctor Who was revived, with Christopher Eccleston stepping into the Ninth Doctor’s shoes for one season (once again labeled the first). David Tennant then played the Tenth Doctor for three seasons before handing over the sonic screwdriver to Matt Smith as the Eleventh Doctor. After his three seasons, Peter Capaldi played the Twelfth Doctor for three, followed by Jodie Whittaker as the Thirteenth for three. These 13 seasons are available to stream on Max.

2023: 60th Anniversary & Christmas Specials, Fourteenth and Fifteenth Doctors

Fans were shocked when Whittaker’s Doctor regenerated into the Fourteenth Doctor but the role wasn’t played by Gatwa, as had been announced. Rather, Tennant returned as the Fourteenth Doctor for the three 60th anniversary specials, at the end of which he bigenerated into the Gatwa’s Fifteenth Doctor, who then led the Christmas special. Due to the new partnership with the BBC, all four episodes are available to stream on Disney+.

2024 (Ongoing): Season 1-2, Fifteenth Doctor

Gatwa’s first full season as The Doctor is being labeled Season 1. Furthermore, we already know there will be at least another second season, with Gatwa. Episodes will be available to stream on Disney+.