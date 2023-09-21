‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Wins Big After Sharing Moving Story With Pat Sajak

The Wheel of Fortune Season 41 bonus round curse was broken on Wednesday (September 20) night as contestant Steven Bell managed to solve the puzzle and nab a $40,000 prize.

Bell, a pastor from Hindman, Kentucky, became the first person this season to crack the bonus round after a run of near misses over recent episodes. Since the new season premiered last Monday (September 11), viewers have been complaining about the bonus round puzzles, claiming that they didn’t make sense or weren’t real phrases.

But Bell overcame the odds, choosing the “Event” category and “H G P O F” as his additional letters (plus an extra wild card letter pick). As host Pat Sajak pointed out, the O and F came in particularly handy, as Vanna White revealed the letters on the board, which read, “O _ T _ OOR FEST _ _ _ L.”

Bell didn’t hesitate, quickly answering “Outdoor Festival” and adding an extra $40,000 to his earlier winnings of $21,450, giving him an overall total of $61,450.

Fans were happy for Bell, as earlier in the episode, he’d shared a heartwarming story about his children and work in foster care.

After Sajak mentioned how “foster care and adoption” are an important part of Bell’s life, the contestant opened up about his wife of 18 years and their six children.

“Three of our children are adopted both domestically and internationally,” he shared after listing off all six of the kids’ names. “And my wife and I are just huge proponents to make sure we do everything we can to make adoption more affordable for families.”

“I don’t know a man more deserving than this guy right here. I’ve known him and his amazing family for over a decade now. Congratulations Steven!” wrote one fan in the YouTube comments.

“Wow! It’s about time someone got the Bonus Puzzle! I’m glad this guy, Steven, managed to get this one! Plus, he won $61,450! Alright!” added another.

“Finally, the seven show losing streak ends with our first BR winner of Season 41,” said another viewer.

Another fan wrote, “Finally after 10 days of losses we got our first winner in wheel of fortune. Congratulations Steven.”

Meanwhile, one viewer on Twitter/X pointed out how the puzzle answer was practically the same as one from an episode back in April.

As great as it is to see a Bonus Round won in the age where they’re getting harder by the season, Wheel’s writers really need to stop repeating words and puzzles so close together. You’d think they were affected by the WGA strike. #WheelofFortune pic.twitter.com/fPnAKqAxpg — WheelRob (@WheelRob10) September 21, 2023

Wheel of Fortune is one of a handful of shows airing new episodes amid the ongoing WGA and SAG strikes. It also marks Sajak’s final season as host before he officially retires next June. American Idol‘s Ryan Seacrest is set to take over for Season 42.