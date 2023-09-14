‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Blast ‘Terrible’ Puzzle as Contestant Misses Out on Car

Wheel of Fortune has been back for less than a week, and already fans believe two contestants have been robbed of top prizes due to baffling puzzles.

It started earlier this week when theater professor Mark Henderson lost out on a $50,000 bonus prize due to the “unheard” phrase, “Whirling Around,” and now, on Wednesday’s (September 13) episode, elementary school principal Laryn Nelson had her chance to win a brand new car ripped away from her.

Nelson was having fun on the show, bantering with host Pat Sajak over her enthusiastic approach to the game, which involved banging her hands on the set when she got a question wrong and chatting with the other contestants while Sajak was speaking.

“I’m talking now, Laryn; it’s my turn,” Sajak joked with her at one point in the episode. “You’re out of control. You’re beating our set; you’re yelling at the wheel.”

“I’m enjoying myself,” Nelson replied.

Sajak later told the audience that he “threatened to send Laryn to the principal’s office, but she’s the principal.”

Nelson’s enthusiasm took her all the way to the bonus round after earning $24,250 during regular play. After selecting the “What Are You Doing?” category and applying her letters, she was faced with a puzzle board that read, “_ _ T _ I N I N G M _ G _ _ L S.”

She quickly worked out the “goals” part of the answer but was unable to figure out the rest, incorrectly guessing, “Pitching my goals.”

After the timer ran out, the correct answer was revealed as “Obtaining my goals,” and Nelson struggled to hold back her disappointment.

“Oh my goodness. Alright. Alright. That’s okay. I’m gonna do that one day though, obtaining my goals,” she said.

Pat Sajak JUMPED. pic.twitter.com/o13FDHMj5s — Wheel of Fortune (@WheelofFortune) September 14, 2023

Sajak then opened the envelope to reveal Nelson would have won a new Volkswagen car. Upon seeing her lost prize, the school principal screamed, making Sajak jump.

Viewers at home felt sorry for Nelson, saying the puzzle didn’t make sense.

“”Obtaining my goals” was the solution to the Bonus Round Puzzle on Wheel of Fortune tonight. I have heard of achieving, reaching, realizing, & articulating goals, but how common is this phrase? Yes, goals can be attained, I get that. Friendly question, BTW,” wrote one fan on Twitter/X.

“What the heck is obtaining my goals? Setting my goals. Meeting my goals. Achieving my goals,” added another.

“Tonight’s bonus round puzzle “Obtaining My Goals” made zero sense. That’s not an expression,” said another.

“Uhhhmmm … am I the only one who believes this should’ve read ATTAINING MY GOALS not “obtaining”???? You guys need to have this contestant back on! This is terrible!” wrote another viewer.

“Obtaining my goals” was the solution to the Bonus Round Puzzle on Wheel of Fortune tonight. I have heard of achieving, reaching, realizing, & articulating goals, but how common is this phrase? Yes, goals can be attained, I get that. Friendly question, BTW. @WheelofFortune — Brenda Vander Mey (@vanmey2000) September 13, 2023

What the heck is obtaining my goals? Setting my goals. Meeting my goals. Achieving my goals. — Zulusue (@Zulusue) September 14, 2023

Hi @WheelofFortune. Tonight’s bonus round puzzle “Obtaining My Goals” made zero sense. That’s not an expression. — DayTimDad (@DayTimDad) September 14, 2023

Tonight’s #WheelOfFortune bonus round puzzle was garbage. “Obtaining my goals???” Nobody says that. It’s “achieving my goals.” — Martin Pinnau (@martinpinnau) September 14, 2023

Uhhhmmm … am I the only one who believes this should’ve read

ATTAINING

MY

GOALS

not “obtaining”????@WheelofFortune @PatOnWheel @TheVannaWhite#BellamieBlackstone#WheelofFortune

#09132023

You guys need to have this contestant back on!

This is terrible! pic.twitter.com/xGjhubu4Ba — J〽️C3 (@MaizinBlu) September 14, 2023

Despite missing out on a brand new ride, Nelson walked away with her $24K and maintained a positive outlook. “It’s all right, I’ll be fine,” she said to close out the episode.