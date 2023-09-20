‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Call Out Ken Jennings’ ‘Unfair & Illogical’ Decision on Nixon Clue
[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for the September 20, 2023 episode of Jeopardy!.]
Jeopardy! hosts often ask players to be more specific with their answers during a game. When it comes to the September 20 game, however, fans think Ken Jennings unnecessarily asked a player to expand their response.
The clue came during Double Jeopardy, when players were tackling “The Real (White House) Wives of D.C.” category. The clues, as the category title denotes, were all about former First Ladies. When Alex Lamb, a data scientist from Lake Forest, California, selected the $1,200 clue, it read, “She met the future president in 1938 when they both tried out for a local play in Whittier, California.” Alex got the last name, Nixon, right, but Jennings said he needed a more specific response.
When Alex fumbled and said Richard, instead of Pat, Nixon, competitor Brian Ross, an attorney from Los Angeles, was able to chime in and win that clue. Some viewers feel this was a bogus call on Jennings’ part.
“Really, really did not like the BMS [“be more specific”] on the Nixon clue,” a fan wrote on the Jeopardy! Reddit page. “Clue already had a ‘she,’ the theme of the category was already set, just didn’t make sense. As far as the actual game goes, probably not a major effect in this game, but in the long run, it sets an odd precedent for these sorts of things as long as the show goes without its writers on hand.”
“That is bizarre,” reads one reply. “What other First Lady with the last name of Nixon did they did they have in mind that would be a plausible response?” Another notes that given there’s only been one President/First Lady Nixon, Alex’s fate felt “unfair and illogical.”
“I came here to make this exact same comment, It seemed really unfair and illogical to me. I’d understand for Barbara Bush, since there are two First Ladies named Bush, but a First Lady named Nixon could only be referring to one person,” they wrote.
Alex himself gave his perspective, commenting: “You can imagine that once I answered Nixon, my mind pivoted completely to the next clue. So when I was asked for clarification, I got caught flatfooted and that’s how it goes! Should have paused and answered.”
“Jeopardy candidates are always so kind and gracious regarding the show, which I understand since no one wants to look like a sore loser, but I really do think they should have accepted Nixon as a response,” the “unfair” commenter replied.
One fan still wants answers. “I’d like the judges to explain why you got a BMS on Nixon under ‘White House Wives,'” they wrote. “The rules are very clear that last names are sufficient if there is only one acceptable answer, and there was only one first lady named Nixon.”
What do you think? Was Jennings’ comment to “be more specific” uncalled for in this context? That one clue didn’t make or break Alex’s game. Pam Sung, a physician-scientist from Amherst, New York, won the night with a total of $20,000. Brian came in second with $19,600. And Alex came in third with $2,317. Let us know your thoughts about Jennings’ call in the comments below.