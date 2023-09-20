Best ‘Jeopardy!’ Host: Is the Answer Alex Trebek or Ken Jennings? (POLL)

Alex Trebek

There are GOATs, and then there are lions. With no knock against “Greatest of All Time” player turned host Ken Jennings, whose nerd-tastic savoir faire is keeping Jeopardy! relevant for the next generation of trivia nuts, Alex Trebek will now and forever be remembered not only as the face and voice, but as the soul and heart, of TV’s smartest quiz show.

Icons like Trebek aren’t born, they’re made, and Alex honed his craft as a newscaster and TV host in Canada before decamping to California in the early 1970s. After rising through the ranks of more middling game shows, he landed the prized Jeopardy! gig when it was successfully relaunched in syndication in 1984. It was a perfect fit. As I noted in my tribute when Trebek passed away in November 2020 after a public battle with pancreatic cancer, he was “a constant and reassuring presence in so many lives…a comforting oasis of intelligence

and quick thinking presided over by a man with the air of a gentleman scholar.”

It may be unfair to compare a relative newbie with a legend who spent 36 years behind the Jeopardy! podium, but even so it’s hard to imagine Jennings commanding headlines by shaving off his facial hair. (Please, Ken, don’t grow a mustache. It’s not worth it!) Or ranking No. 8 in a 2013 Reader’s Digest poll of America’s most trusted people. Will Saturday Night Live find a way to parody Ken’s milquetoast persona the way Will Ferrell so memorably spoofed the more dashing, authoritative Alex? Not counting on it.

Personally, I’m thrilled that Jennings is upholding the Jeopardy! standard so admirably. I’m also sure he’d be the first to agree that there will never be another Alex Trebek. —Matt Roush