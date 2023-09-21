Final Term of ‘Sex Education,’ Taye Diggs as ‘Atlanta Playboy,’ Max’s ‘Young Love,’ MTV’s ‘All Star Shore’

A new school and a long-distance relationship add spice to the final season of the Netflix dramedy Sex Education. Taye Diggs stars in a two-part true-crime docudrama as an ill-fated entrepreneur and playboy in 1990s Atlanta. The Oscar-winning animated short Hair Love inspired Max’s Young Love about an African-American family in Chicago. Reality-TV stars gather in Colombia for a party-style competition on MTV.

Samuel Taylor/Netflix

Sex Education

Season Premiere

The U.K.’s saucy but heartfelt coming-of-age sex dramedy where nearly everything seems like an innuendo returns for a fourth and final season, with the students of Moordale in for a culture shock as they adjust to their new school at Cavendish Sixth Form College. For junior sex therapist Otis (Asa Butterfield), it’s an especially tough patch, with Maeve (Emma Mackey) across the pond in the U.S. for a study program. (Schitt’s Creek’s Dan Levy recurs as one of her teachers.) For Otis’ professional sex therapist mom Jean (Gillian Anderson), new motherhood presents its own challenges. As for the rest of the gang? There’s a reason the show is titled Sex Education.

Love & Murder: Atlanta Playboy

Movie Premiere

Taye Diggs (All American) stars in a two-part true-crime docudrama, concluding next Thursday, as Lance Herndon, an Atlanta businessman and entrepreneur who gained fame in the 1990s when President Clinton appointed the tech consultant to the White House Conference on Small Business. Locally, Herndon was just as renowned for his womanizing—which led to his brutal and shocking murder in 1996. The film looks back at his life from the perspectives of those who knew him best.

Courtesy of Max/Sony Pictures Animation

Young Love

Series Premiere

Matthew A. Cherry’s Oscar-winning 2019 animated short Hair Love focused on an African-American dad’s attempt to do his young daughter Zuri’s hair. Young Love, also animated, expands on that vignette in a family comedy about millennial parenthood, marriage and career, with Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi taking over the role of Zuri’s dad, with Insecure’s Issa Rae reprising the role of her mom. The voice cast includes Loretta Devine, Harry Lennix, Tamar Braxton, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Debra Wilson and Brooke Monroe Conaway as Zuri Young Love.

MTV

All Star Shore

Season Premiere 9/8c

In case you hadn’t noticed, MTV’s Shore brand (as in Jersey) has gone global, and 12 “all stars” from various versions—as well as from the Too Hot to Handle and FBOY Island franchises—converge on a shore house on an island near Cartagena, Columbia to compete in party-style challenges, with a $150,000 prize. Vinny Guadagnino represents Jersey Shore (with Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi narrating the series) alongside contestants from the U.K.’s Geordie Shore, Germany Shore, Rio Shore, Acapulco Shore and Warsaw Shore. Is no place safe from these shore rats?

INSIDE THURSDAY TV:

