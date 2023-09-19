Paramount+ Sets Premiere for ‘Colin From Accounts’ Starring Patrick Brammall From ‘Evil’

We might not know when we’ll find out what’s going on with Andy and the demon baby on Evil, but Patrick Brammall will be back on Paramount+ soon.

The streaming service has announced that hit Australian comedy Colin From Accounts will premiere on Thursday, November 9, with two episodes dropping weekly through November 30. The series debuted last year in Australia. Check out the poster below.

The comedy follows Ashley (Harriet Dyer) and Gordon (Brammall), two single(ish), complex humans who are brought together by a nipple flash, a car accident, and an injured dog. It is about flawed, funny people choosing each other and being brave enough to show their true selves, scars and all, as they navigate life together.

The series also stars Emma Harvie as Megan, Helen Thomson as Lynelle, Genevieve Hegney as Chiara, Michael Logo as Brett, and Tai Hara as James.

“Colin From Accounts has already stolen the hearts of international audiences with its irresistible blend of lovable characters, endearing storylines and the perfect balance of modern-day romance and comedy,” said Jeff Grossman, Executive Vice President, Content & Business Operations, Paramount Streaming, in a statement. “We are beyond thrilled to call Paramount+ the streaming home of the series here in the U.S. as it joins our growing slate of originals.”

The comedy is commissioned by the Foxtel Group and produced by Easy Tiger Productions and CBS Studios. Brammall, Dyer, Alison Hurbert-Burns, Brian Walsh, Trent O’Donnell, Rob Gibson, and Ian Collie serve as Season 1 executive producers. The series has major production funding from Screen Australia with support from Screen NSW. It is distributed outside of Australia and New Zealand by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Colin From Accounts, U.S. Premiere, Thursday, November 9, Paramount+