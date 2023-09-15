‘Evil’ Season 4 Sneak Peek, ‘Good Burger 2’ & More of Paramount+ NYCC Plans

It’s been over a year since the Evil Season 3 finale — and that demon baby! — but we’re finally going to get a peek at what’s coming next.

Paramount+ has unveiled its 2023 New York Comic Con plans, and the streaming service is bringing Evil, Good Burger 2, and Star Trek: Lower Decks to Javits Center from October 12-15. Plus, there will be an interactive booth and a celebration Saturday evening.

On Friday, October 13, at 4:30/3:30c in Room 405, the Evil panel will feature a screening of a fan-favorite episode and a sneak peek of the upcoming fourth Season. Plus, fans will be able to participate in an Evil-themed trivia contest to win demonic swag.

On Sunday, October 15, at 12:30/11:30ac on the Main Stage, check out the Good Burger 2 panel for never-before-seen clips and artwork from the sequel to the iconic ’90s movie based on the All That sketch. (The film will premiere later this year.) Plus, stop by Nickelodeon’s booth (#1523) for an immersive Good Burger 2 experience, with a detailed recreation of the famed restaurant, with props and signage from the movie set, including the Good Shake machine, tables and tabletop elements, sauce bottles, and more. You can compete against the clock and another player to virtually smash as many burgers as possible before time runs out in the original game Good Burger Smash, approved by Ed, himself, as well as snap a picture at the restaurant, inside a virtual milkshake machine and in front of a giant burger to share via social media.

For Star Trek fans, head over to the Empire Stage on Saturday, October 14 at 1:45/12:45c for a special advance screening of a new Lower Decks episode as well as more exciting reveals and surprises.

Then, for badge holders who are 21 and over, there’s a three-hour “Peak Screaming”-themed celebration on Saturday, October 14, starting at 8/7c, at the Pavilion at the Javits Center. “Be electrified by specialty concoctions, and light up the dance floor in your favorite spooky attire as our mad scientist DJ spins the night away,” according to the streaming service. It will feature themes from the Paramount+ “Peak Screaming” collection, which curates fan-favorite horror movies and iconic Halloween TV episodes.

Plus, Paramount+ will have an interactive booth (#1723) with themed photo opportunities and more on the convention floor all four days.