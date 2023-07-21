Vanna White Gets Pay Raise to Stay on ‘Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune’

Long-time Wheel of Fortune letter spinner Vanna White has signed a new deal that will see her continue as host of ABC‘s Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.

The news was first reported by TMZ, which revealed that White inked a new agreement with Sony Pictures for the celebrity edition of the popular game show. However, a decision has yet to be made regarding White’s future with the syndicated Wheel of Fortune, as her contract doesn’t expire until after 2024.

According to Deadline, White’s new deal for Celebrity Wheel of Fortune comes with a significant salary increase.

Last month, Wheel‘s long-time host Pat Sajak announced his plans to retire from the show after the upcoming 41st season. American Idol‘s Ryan Seacrest will take over as host in Season 42 while also serving as a consulting producer. The show has already been renewed through its 45th season, but it’s not yet known if White will return to host alongside Seacrest after 2024.

According to TMZ, one of the big sticking points of the negotiations is the pay disparity between hosts, with White looking for an increase to be closer to what Sajak was making. The publication claims that Sajak makes upward of $400,000 per episode for Celebrity Wheel, with White settling for $100,000 per episode in her new deal, described as a “meaningful bump” from her previous contract.

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune premiered in January 2021 with a few modified rules, including increased chances of picking up a Million Dollar Wedge. All winnings are donated to a charity of the celebrity’s choosing.

Stars who have appeared on the Celeb version of the show include Teri Hatcher, Jason Alexander, Joel McHale, Leslie Jones, Patton Oswalt, RuPaul, Jack Black, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Julie Bowen, Ken Jennings, Mayim Bialik, and even Vanna White herself has competed.