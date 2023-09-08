US Open Tennis Finals 2023 TV Schedule: Where to Watch Coco Gauff vs. Aryna Sabalenka

Tennis star Coco Gauff is on the verge of making history.

The 19-year-old Gauff is the youngest American US Open female finalist since Serena Williams in 1999, and she’ll attempt to win her first Grand Slam when she takes on No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka in the women’s singles final.

ESPN airs the match from Arthur Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York, on Saturday, September 9, at 4/3c.

Sixth-seeded Gauff reached the final by defeating No. 10 seed Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic in a match that was delayed by protestors in the arena.

Sabalenka advanced to the final after defeating American Madison Keys. Sabalenka has reached three straight US Open semifinals, reached the semis in every Grand Slam this year and won the 2023 Australian Open. She’ll move up world No. 1 following the tournament.

COCO GAUFF IS FEELING IT! pic.twitter.com/ZkeCDJ8VZf — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 3, 2023

Depending on the outcome of Friday’s semifinal matches, the men’s singles final on Sunday, September 10, at 4/3c on ESPN will have either No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz or No. 3 Daniil Medvedev vs. unseeded American underdog Ben Shelton or No. 2 Novak Djokovic.