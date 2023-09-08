Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) may be in a hurry to keep moving in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the September 10 premier of the latest Walking Dead spinoff, but a nun is determined to delay him, at least for a bit.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon sees the titular survivor in Europe, and just as he’s packing, Isabelle (Clémence Poésy) stops him. “You can’t leave,” she tells him. “We’ve been waiting for you. You’re The Messenger.”

When Daryl questions that, she continues, “to deliver Laurent,” before showing him the boy’s drawing. Daryl brushes it off (“He should stick to math”), but Isabelle persists. Watch the full sneak peek above to see more, including the drawing, when Laurent drew it, and why Isabelle wants Daryl’s help.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon follows Daryl after he washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why. The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan.

In addition to Reedus and Poésy, the series stars Adam Nagaitis, Anne Charrier, Eriq Ebouaney, Laika Blanc Francard, Romain Levi, and Louis Puech Scigliuzzi. Scott M. Gimple, showrunner David Zabel, Reedus, Greg Nicotero, Angela Kang, Brian Bockrath, Daniel Percival, and Jason Richman executive produce.

“Dixon takes us back to the beginning of what the DNA of The Walking Dead started as, which is a man on a mission,” Nicotero told TV Insider. As for the walkers in the new series, he revealed, they’ve “mutated to a point where if they touch or bite you or their blood gets on you, it burns you significantly.”

AMC is calling Sunday, September 10 a “Night With Norman,” with Daryl Dixon‘s series premiere and the return of Ride with Norman Reedus immediately following it at 10:28/9:28c.

