Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier have long been one of The Walking Dead‘s most beloved duos, but they’ve been separated in the franchise for some time. Melissa McBride made a triumphant return in the final scene of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 1, and she’s back on the hunt for her friend in the first teaser of Season 2, titled The Book of Carol.

In the teaser, released on April 1 (the morning after The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live concluded), Daryl (Norman Reedus) is in France trying to take down Marion Genet’s (Anne Carrier) car. Carol, meanwhile, is seen back in Georgia.

It’s the moments immediately after her Season 1 finale appearance, where she came across a stranger driving Daryl’s motorcycle. She trapped the man in her trunk, and the season ended with her driving off down the road to the auto shop where he got it.

Carol approaches the men at the shop with her hands up to show she’s not a threat and then she questions how the stranger got the bike in the first place. She knew they were telling the truth about having met Daryl when they pulled out his signature crossbow and laid it on the hood of a car on the lot. She holds them up with the crossbow in her hand, demanding they tell her where her friend can be found, and that’s where the teaser leaves us.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon — The Book of Carol premieres this summer on AMC and AMC+. This sneak peek debuted during a commercial break of the series premiere of Parish on Sunday, March 31. Season 2 will see Daryl and Carol both confronting old demons while she fights to find her friend and he struggles with his decision to stay in France, causing tension at the Nest.

The new installment stars Reedus, McBride, Clémence Poésy, Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, Laika Blanc Francard, Anne Charrier, Romain Levi, and Eriq Ebouaney, and is executive-produced by showrunner David Zabel, Scott M. Gimple, Reedus, McBride, Greg Nicotero, Angela Kang, Brian Bockrath, Daniel Percival, Jason Richman, and Steve Squillante.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol, Season 2 Premiere, Summer 2024, AMC and AMC+