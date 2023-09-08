Godzilla is back and wreaking havoc in Apple TV+‘s Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, which is set to premiere with the first two episodes on Friday, November 17.

In the newly released trailer (watch below), we get a cameo from John Goodman‘s Kong: Skull Island character, William Randa, who leaves a video message for our latest group of heroes.

“I can’t go back in time and fix all the mistakes I made,” Randa says, “but maybe I could leave something for the future… a legacy.”

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is the latest installment in the Monsterverse franchise and stars Kurt Russell and his real-life son Wyatt Russell, Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Anders Holm, Joe Tippett, and Elisa Lasowski.

The story picks up after the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that left San Francisco destroyed and tracks two siblings following in their father’s footsteps to uncover their family’s connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch.

This journey eventually leads the siblings into a world of monsters and into the life of Army Officer Lee Shaw, played by both Kurt and Wyatt in different timelines. The series takes place in the 1950s and half a century later, where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows. The three-generation-spanning drama reveals buried secrets and the ways epic, earth-shattering events reverberate through our lives.

Co-developed and executive-produced by Chris Black and Matt Fraction, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is the latest series in Legendary Entertainment’s Monsterverse, a franchise of interconnected stories that bring together popular culture’s most titanic forces of nature.

Previous installments of the Monsterverse include 2014’s Godzilla, 2017’s Kong: Skull Island, 2019’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and 2021’s Godzilla vs. Kong.

New episodes will drop weekly until the finale on January 12, 2024.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, Season Premiere, Friday, November 17, Apple TV+