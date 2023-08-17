Kurt Russell Faces Godzilla in Apple TV+ Series ‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’ – See First Photos

Apple TV+ has announced the title of its upcoming sci-fi drama based on Legendary’s Monsterverse as Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, alongside some first-look images, including Godzilla.

The ten-episode series stars Kurt Russell and his son Wyatt Russell, both playing Army Officer Lee Shaw in different timelines. The father and son star alongside Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Anders Holm, Joe Tippett, and Elisa Lasowski.

Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking revelation that monsters are real, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters centers on two siblings following in their father’s footsteps to uncover their family’s connection to the secret organization Monarch.

The siblings eventually stumble into a world of monsters that leads them to Lee Shaw, who we see both in the 1950s and half a century later, where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows. Spanning three generations, this dramatic saga reveals buried secrets and the ways epic, earth-shattering events impact our lives.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is co-developed by Chris Black (Severance) and Matt Fraction (Hawkeye), with Matt Shakman (WandaVision) directing the first two episodes. Black, Fraction, and Shakman also serve as executive producers alongside Joby Harold, Tory Tunnell, Andy Goddard, Brad Van Arragon, Andrew Colville, Hiro Matsuoka, and Takemasa Arita.

The upcoming series marks the second TV project from Legendary’s Monsterverse, following Netflix’s animated series Skull Island, which premiered in June 2023. The franchise began in 2014 with the Godzilla feature film and continued in 2017 with Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019), and Godzilla vs. Kong (2021).

Monsterverse is an interconnected universe that brings together legendary characters such as Godzilla, King Kong, and other monster characters owned and created by Toho Co., Ltd.

Check out the first-look images below featuring Kurt and Wyatt Russell, Anna Sawai, and Godzilla himself.