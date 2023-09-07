NCIS might not be returning for its 21st season with new episodes this fall, but CBS is going to be putting on quite the celebration for the long-running procedural drama’s 20th anniversary.

It was on September 23, 2003 that NCIS first premiered, and 459 episodes later (and now four other series in the franchise), CBS has declared Monday, September 25 “NCIS Day.” (The series moved from Tuesdays to Mondays with Season 19.) NCIS has been a top 20 series for 18 of its 20 seasons and TV’s top broadcast drama for the last five consecutive seasons (as well as 13 of the last 14). Also of note: Combining all the series, the franchise will reach a milestone 1,000th episode during NCIS Season 21.

The celebration includes a mini marathon on CBS (and streaming on Paramount+) of the series premiere, which introduced Kate (Sasha Alexander) to Gibbs (Mark Harmon), Tony (Michael Weatherly), and Ducky (David McCallum) and NCIS; Season 2’s “SWAK,” which saw Tony get the plague; and a Season 19 episode with the current cast (including latest additions Katrina Law and Gary Cole). Check out the loglines below:

8:00 p.m. “Yankee White” (Season 1 Episode 1)

NCIS (Naval Criminal Investigative Service) Special Agents Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and Tony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly) and NCIS medical examiner Dr. “Ducky” Mallard (David McCallum) arrive on Air Force One to investigate what initially appears to be a death by natural causes. But their investigation is hampered by inter-agency squabbles with the FBI and Secret Service, each believing that they should be the primary investigating unit. Gibbs cunningly gets control of the case from the others, but still has to go head-to-head with Secret Service Agent Kate Todd (Sasha Alexander), who insists she remain on the case. As the investigation continues, the sudden death of another Marine officer with the same job as the first victim convinces Gibbs and Todd that they are dealing with a terrorist plot against the president – and the killer is getting closer.

9:00 p.m. “SWAK” (Season 2 Episode 22)

When a letter sealed with a kiss is delivered to NCIS, Tony (Michael Weatherly) assumes it’s for him and opens it, only to release a mysterious powder into the NCIS squad room. Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and the team are forced into quarantine in the NCIS autopsy room pending the results of tests to identify the strange powder. As Abby (Pauley Perrette) discovers the substance is a genetically altered version of the plague, Tony and Kate (Sasha Alexander) are placed in a bio-hazard isolation ward for fear of exposure. In the clear of the deadly virus, Gibbs and McGee (Sean Murray) race to track down the sender before the deadly plague destroys one of their team members. Steven Eckholdt guest stars as the doctor who treats the infected NCIS agent; Mariette Hartley guest stars as a potential suspect.

10:00 p.m. “All Hands” (Season 19 Episode 11)

After a civilian research vessel in the North Atlantic picks up a small boat of wounded Navy officers, Special Agent Parker (Gary Cole) and his NCIS team arrive on the ship and are forced to hide after discovering terrorists on board. Also, Special Agent Knight (Katrina Law) takes a paper doll with her on the mission to capture photos for her niece’s grade school class.

“NCIS Day” will also give fans a 20 percent discount off the show’s merchandise (code NCIS20) on ParamountShop.com, from September 7 through October 2. An on-air QR/discount code will be displayed throughout the marathon on September 25 that can be scanned as well.

CBS will also be debuting its own social take on the Bandium app that Parker introduced to the team to “revolutionize” how they share information and get alerts and updates on cases. Beginning on Monday, September 18, it will be available through an opt-in messenger feature on Instagram and Facebook and provide exclusive content, personalized shareable content, special announcements, and more.

The NCIS franchise is expanding to add an international edition, Sydney — to the still-airing original and Hawai’i as well as Los Angeles and New Orleans — and sneak peeks will air during the mini-marathon on September 25 as well as be available via CBS’ social extension of “Bandium.”

NCIS, heading into its 21st season, stars Sean Murray as Special Agent Timothy McGee, Wilmer Valderrama as Special Agent Nicholas “Nick” Torres, Katrina Law as Special Agent Jessica Knight, Brian Dietzen as Dr. Jimmy Palmer, Diona Reasonover as forensic scientist Kasie Hines, with Rocky Carroll as NCIS Director Leon Vance and Gary Cole as NCIS Special Agent Alden Parker. The series is executive produced by Steven D. Binder, David North, Chas. Floyd Johnson, Mark Harmon, Scott Williams, Chris Waild and created by Donald P. Bellisario. NCIS is produced by CBS Studios in association with Belisarius Productions.