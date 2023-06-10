7 Burning Questions for ‘NCIS’ & ‘Hawai’i’ in 2023-2024 Season

While the NCIS franchise may have said goodbye to one of its shows (Los Angeles), two are still on the schedule for fall 2023 (the original and the newest spinoff, Hawai’i). And both left at least one member from each team in interesting places.

NCIS ended with more of a straightforward cliffhanger, as Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) confronted a man from his past and teased quite the potential dark turn. Meanwhile, over on Hawai’i, Tennant’s (Vanessa Lachey) actions in the two-part finale may mean trouble for her in the future. Plus, just one day after the NCIS: LA finale aired, LL Cool J made a cameo on Hawai’i and was announced to be recurring in its third season.

Scroll down as we take a look at the burning questions we need answered when our favorite dramas return.

NCIS, Season 21, Fall 2023, Mondays, 9/8c, CBS

NCIS: Hawai’i, Season 3, Fall 2023, Mondays, 10/9c, CBS