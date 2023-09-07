Damon Wayans Jr. & Jeannie Mai Jenkins to Host ‘Raid the Cage’ Game Show on CBS

CBS‘s newest game show, Raid the Cage, will be hosted by Damon Wayans Jr. with co-host Jeannie Mai Jenkins when it premieres this fall. The New Girl and The Real alums give a glimpse into their funny onscreen dynamic in the Raid the Cage teaser video below.

Based on the Israeli format by United Studios, Raid the Cage is an action-packed game show where strategy, teamwork, and nerve are key to winning big. In it, two teams of two race to grab-and-go prizes from the Cage before time runs out and the cage doors close.

Extra seconds get added to the clock with each correctly answered trivia question, giving players more time to snag prizes that range from cool trips to electronics and even new cars. The team that banks the highest total dollar value in prizes wins, keeps what they grabbed, and progresses to the final round where they must try to “Beat the Cage” to win the night’s biggest prizes.

Raid the Cage premieres on Friday, October 13, at 9/8c on CBS. Episodes are one hour long and can be streamed live and on-demand on Paramount+ for Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers. Paramount+ Essential subscribers can watch the episodes the day after they air on the streaming platform.

Get in, get out, get rich! 💰Meet your host and co-host for #RaidTheCage on CBS. *drum roll please* 🥁

— Damon Wayans Jr. and Jeannie Mai Jenkins pic.twitter.com/kQ3PE68zcY — CBS (@CBS) September 7, 2023

Wayans Jr. is an actor, comedian, and writer known for his success on both the big and small screens. Son of comedian and actor Damon Wayans Sr., he will next star in and executive produce the CBS comedy Poppa’s House alongside his dad. He previously delighted fans in shows like Happy Endings and New Girl and films like Let’s Be Cops and The Other Guys with Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg. He executive produces Raid the Cage in addition to hosting.

Mai Jenkins is an Emmy Award winning host, known for her work on America’s Test Kitchen: The Next Generation on Freevee, and as executive producer of Stopping Traffic: The Movement to End Sex Trafficking, a documentary that investigates the international crisis of human sex trafficking. She hosted the 71st Miss Universe competition alongside Olivia Culpo in early 2023 and previously won a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Talk Show Host for the syndicated talk show The Real. In May 2021, Mai Jenkins was included in the Gold House A100 list, recognizing her as an impactful leader in the Asian community.

Raid the Cage is produced and distributed globally by Sony Pictures Television (SPT). Jack Martin is the showrunner and executive producer. Ves D’Elia and Heath Luman serve as co-executive producers.

Raid the Cage, Series Premiere, Friday, October 13, 9/8c, CBS