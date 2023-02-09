Damon Wayans & Damon Wayans Jr. to Star Together in Father & Son Sitcom

It’s a family affair at CBS as the network has picked up a new comedy pilot from the father-and-son team of Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr.

Both Wayans are set to star in and executive produce the pilot, which centers on the legendary talk radio host and happily divorced “Poppa” (Damon Sr.), who has his worldview challenged after a new female co-host is hired. Meanwhile, at home, he finds himself still parenting his adult son (Damon Jr.), a brilliant dreamer who is trying to pursue his passion while being a responsible father and husband.

Damon Sr. will co-write the multi-camera sitcom with former Last Man Standing exec producer Kevin Hench. Kameron Tarlow, who co-founded Two Shakes Entertainment with Damon Jr, will oversee the production while CBS Studios produces.

There is no word yet on other cast members, but CBS is expected to reveal more details in the coming weeks.

Damon Sr., who had his major breakthrough on the 1990s sketch show In Living Color, has starred in and co-produced numerous films and television shows, including Beverly Hills Cop, The Last Boy Scout, and the sitcom My Wife and Kids. He also starred as Roger Murtaugh in the TV adaptation of Lethal Weapon from 2016 to 2019.

Meanwhile, Damon Jr. is best known for his role as Brad Williams in the ABC comedy Happy Endings and as Coach in the Fox sitcom New Girl. His other credits include Bob’s Burgers, The Truth About The Harry Quebert Affair, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

This isn’t the first time the father/son duo have worked together. In addition to starring in several episodes of My Wife and Kids, Damon Jr. also collaborated with his dad on a 2018 episode of the CBS comedy series Happy Together.

Untitled Wayans Pilot, TBA, CBS