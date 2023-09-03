‘Buddy Games,’ ‘Lotería Loca’ & More New Game Shows Coming to TV This Fall

Fans of reality competition shows have much to look forward to this fall. CBS and Fox have a smattering of new titles joining the likes of Survivor, The Amazing Race, Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, and more. Here’s a breakdown of what’s to come.

Buddy Games, CBS

Who wants to go back to camp? We do! Josh Duhamel (Shotgun Wedding) welcomes six teams—each made up of four long-term friends—who gather at a stunning lakeside location for a game-filled summer camp adventure.

The series is inspired by a real-life tradition of Duhamel’s: For the past 20 years, he’s reconnected with friends one weekend a summer to compete in a variety of events. “This is something my buddies and I have wanted to share with the world for a long time,” Duhamel says.

Squads will go head-to-head in several physical and mental challenges while bunking together in a lake house. Last buddy team standing gets a cash prize, not to mention bragging rights.

Buddy Games, Series Premiere Thursday, September 14, 9/8c, CBS

Snake Oil, Fox

This deviously named game show is hosted and produced by Saturday Night Live alum David Spade. Contestants are pitched unique products by convincing entrepreneurs—some of whom are showcasing real business ventures, while others are “snake oil salespeople” whose products are fake. Guest celebrity advisers help the players determine which big ideas are real and which are a sham, all for a chance to win what’s described as “life-changing money.”

How else do the contestants determine the difference between legit and phony? They actually get to choose a pair of entrepreneurs, quiz them, check out visual presentations and watch product infomercials produced specifically for the show.

“When Fox asked me to host their new show, I was flattered,” Spade says. (Arrested Development’s Will Arnett is also an executive producer.) “But then they told me it was about a shady snake oil salesman, and I was a little less flattered to be the guy that immediately comes to mind.”

Snake Oil, Series Premiere Wednesday, September 27, 9/8c, Fox

Raid the Cage, CBS

This new series, based on a popular Israeli game show, features two teams of two in a trivia competition.

In each case, as one member answers questions, the other can grab prizes from a large see-through cage before time runs out and the doors close. As questions are answered correctly, the team is given more time to snag a prize. Cash and electronics might be easy, but you’d need more time too if you had to roll a brand-new car out of the cage all by yourself!

Raid the Cage, Series Premiere Friday, October 13, 9/8c, CBS

Lotería Loca , CBS

Jane the Virgin star Jaime Camil hosts this new action-packed competition that’s based on a traditional Latin game of chance akin to bingo.

Each episode features two players going head-to-head by choosing cards that can either add up to big prizes or reveal challenges. The player who can pick winning cards with four in a row—a lotería—the highest number of times moves on to the final round for a chance to win cash prizes.

Lotería Loca, Series Premiere Monday, October 2, 9/8c, CBS

