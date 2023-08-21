ABC Fall 2023 Schedule: ‘Shark Tank’ Gets Premiere Date — What About ‘Dancing With the Stars’?

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Kevin O'Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Daymond John, Lori Greiner, and Robert Herjavec of 'Shark Tank'
ABC/Richard Middlesworth

We already knew that ABC‘s fall 2023 primetime lineup is going to be heavily unscripted due to the ongoing writers and actors strikes — save for Abbott Elementary reruns — and now the network has started to announce premiere dates for the coming months.

Initially in May, it was announced that the latest in the Bachelor franchise, The Golden Bachelor (with Gerry Turner), would be airing after Dancing With the Stars on Mondays at 10/9c. Now, ABC has set The Golden Bachelor‘s premiere for Thursday, September 28 at 8/7c, to be followed by two hours of Bachelor in Paradise (which was originally supposed to air Tuesdays at 9/8c after Celebrity Jeopardy). The network has yet to announce a premiere date for Dancing With the Stars, which will once again be airing on ABC (and continue to stream live on Disney+, as it did last season).

ABC has also set premiere dates for the aforementioned Celebrity Jeopardy! (which will now have Ken Jennings as its host, rather than Mayim Bialik), as well as Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, The $100,000 Pyramid, Shark Tank, and America’s Funniest Home Videos.

Shark Tank Season 15 will premiere on Friday, September 29 at 8/7c. Celebrity Wheel of Fortune and The $100,000 Pyramid were originally scheduled to air Thursdays at 8/7c and 10/9s, respectively, but will join Celebrity Jeopardy! (kicking off the night) on Wednesdays, with their premieres on September 27. And America’s Funniest Home Videos will return on Sunday, October 1, followed by The Wonderful World of Disney.

Fall 2023 Premiere Dates: Which New Shows & Seasons Will Debut?
Related

Fall 2023 Premiere Dates: Which New Shows & Seasons Will Debut?

Dancing With the Stars isn’t the only unscripted series without a premiere date for the fall just yet. ABC has yet to set such for Judge Steve Harvey, What Would You Do?, and Press Your Luck.

As for the network’s scripted offerings — 9-1-1 (moving over from Fox after six seasons), Grey’s Anatomy, The Good Doctor, Station 19, The Conners, Abbott Elementary, Not Dead Yet, The Rookie, Will Trent, and new series High Potential — that will depend on the ends of the aforementioned strikes.

America's Funniest Home Videos - ABC

America's Funniest Home Videos where to stream

Bachelor in Paradise - ABC

Bachelor in Paradise where to stream

Celebrity Jeopardy! - ABC

Celebrity Jeopardy! where to stream

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune - ABC

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune where to stream

Dancing With the Stars - Disney+

Dancing With the Stars where to stream

Shark Tank - ABC

Shark Tank where to stream

000 Pyramid

America's Funniest Home Videos

Bachelor in Paradise

Celebrity Jeopardy!

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

Dancing With the Stars

Shark Tank

The 100

The Golden Bachelor

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Jeopardy National College Championship
1
‘Jeopardy!’: Mayim Bialik Left Out of New Promo Photo
Billy Corgan
2
Billy Corgan Reveals Big Plans for National Wrestling Alliance as it Celebrates 75th Anniversary
Kody Brown on Sister Wives
3
‘Sister Wives’ Star Kody Brown Reveals New Plans to Be in a Throuple
Patrick J. Adams as Mike Ross in 'Suits'
4
‘Suits’ Creator Responds to Fans’ Demands for Reboot
Charity Lawson and Jesse Palmer in the Season 20 premiere of 'The Bachelorette' on ABC
5
‘Bachelorette’ Finale, How ’90s Tech Changed the World, ‘Futurama’ Spoofs Amazon, Prince Andrew’s Scandals