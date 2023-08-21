ABC Fall 2023 Schedule: ‘Shark Tank’ Gets Premiere Date — What About ‘Dancing With the Stars’?

We already knew that ABC‘s fall 2023 primetime lineup is going to be heavily unscripted due to the ongoing writers and actors strikes — save for Abbott Elementary reruns — and now the network has started to announce premiere dates for the coming months.

Initially in May, it was announced that the latest in the Bachelor franchise, The Golden Bachelor (with Gerry Turner), would be airing after Dancing With the Stars on Mondays at 10/9c. Now, ABC has set The Golden Bachelor‘s premiere for Thursday, September 28 at 8/7c, to be followed by two hours of Bachelor in Paradise (which was originally supposed to air Tuesdays at 9/8c after Celebrity Jeopardy). The network has yet to announce a premiere date for Dancing With the Stars, which will once again be airing on ABC (and continue to stream live on Disney+, as it did last season).

ABC has also set premiere dates for the aforementioned Celebrity Jeopardy! (which will now have Ken Jennings as its host, rather than Mayim Bialik), as well as Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, The $100,000 Pyramid, Shark Tank, and America’s Funniest Home Videos.

Shark Tank Season 15 will premiere on Friday, September 29 at 8/7c. Celebrity Wheel of Fortune and The $100,000 Pyramid were originally scheduled to air Thursdays at 8/7c and 10/9s, respectively, but will join Celebrity Jeopardy! (kicking off the night) on Wednesdays, with their premieres on September 27. And America’s Funniest Home Videos will return on Sunday, October 1, followed by The Wonderful World of Disney.

Dancing With the Stars isn’t the only unscripted series without a premiere date for the fall just yet. ABC has yet to set such for Judge Steve Harvey, What Would You Do?, and Press Your Luck.

As for the network’s scripted offerings — 9-1-1 (moving over from Fox after six seasons), Grey’s Anatomy, The Good Doctor, Station 19, The Conners, Abbott Elementary, Not Dead Yet, The Rookie, Will Trent, and new series High Potential — that will depend on the ends of the aforementioned strikes.