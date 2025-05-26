10 Burning Questions for ‘NCIS,’ ‘Origins’ & ‘Sydney’ in Fall 2025
CBS is going to have an all-NCIS night in fall 2025, with the mothership back at 8/7c on Tuesdays, followed by the prequel Origins and the international Sydney. All ended their most recent seasons with quite a bit left in the air, including a character’s fate on one.
Gibbs (Austin Stowell) may have just suffered another loss, so soon after the deaths of his wife and daughter and landlord/friend on the prequel, and that comes not only after he and Lala (Mariel Molino) shared a moment in the pool but she also took a big risk to protect him. Parker (Gary Cole) faced off with his nemesis, Carla Marino (Rebecca De Mornay), and he suffered a major tragedy after she surprisingly didn’t kill him in the NCIS Season 22 finale. And over on Sydney, Blue’s (Mavournee Hazel) past came back to haunt her. Plus, all three shows did leave relationships up in the air.
Below, we take a look at the burning questions we have for NCIS, NCIS: Origins, and NCIS: Sydney this fall. Let us know yours in the comments section.
NCIS, Season 23, Fall 2025, Tuesdays, 8/7c CBS
NCIS: Origins, Season 2, Fall 2025, Tuesdays, 9/8c, CBS
NCIS: Sydney, Season 3, Fall 2025, Tuesdays, 10/9c, CBS