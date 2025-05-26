Sonja Flemming/CBS

At one point in the Season 22 finale, Carla had Parker on his knees and a gun to him after revealing she blamed him for her son’s death because he’d told him about her criminal activities. But rather than kill him, which would be too easy, as she put it, she left him unconscious on the side of the road. The episode then ended with Parker returning home to find his father murdered, lipstick on one of two wine glasses out — Carla had invited herself over for dinner earlier in the episode — and he knew who was responsible.

Parker already struggled when it came to his long-time nemesis’s involvement in cases. We can’t imagine he’s going to have an easy time or be able to control his anger and act like an agent should now that she’s killed his father. Based on what executive producer Steven D. Binder told TV Insider after the finale, that does seem to be true.

“He is not going to find his inner zen and not find a good place here. He’s going to be destabilized and he’s going to be out for revenge and out for blood in a way that it will seem very atypical for someone like him, not a way you’d expect a character like him to behave and yet entirely motivated and justified,” he said. “I believe last time Bishop [Emily Wickersham] was in this position and the target of her ire ended up dead, you’re left with a very strong notion that the reason Bishop didn’t go all the way to kill him is because Gibbs [Mark Harmon] got to him first. There’s that shadow of Gibbs in an elevator as the door slowly closes and slow motion. … That’s messy and that’s dirty, but it’s also protective in a way. It’s protected her from making a wrong decision by going and making the wrong decision first. It’s f**ked up, and I think we’re going to see some of that.”